Woman Finds $15 Dress at Thrift Store Made by Jackie Kennedys Designer | Entertainment





Who knew a sparkly dress that Goodwill sold for $15 would be so valuable and tied to such a rich history? So much so that this remarkable discovery left the buyer of the dress speechless. Kansas Michalke, a content creator and mother of two in Austin, Texas, thrifts often and has always had a knack for finding stylish pieces. [My family] was not well off in any way, she told Fox News Digital. My mom was a single mom, my dad was a single dad, and we would go to yard sales and that was something I grew up with. We never really cared about designers or brands or anything like that, she explained. We were just simple little people from the countryside who [would] go directly to the clearance section or to thrift stores. It wasn't something I was ashamed of. And I always liked having different things, she added. While shopping at a Goodwill store, the sparkly champagne-colored dress caught Michalke's eye and she realized she had to have it. I took my last turn and saw the sparkle of the dress and thought, “Oh my God, this will be so much fun to play dress up, and I just threw it in the cart.” , remembers Michalke. I didn't look at the label. I didn't watch anything. I was like, my girls are going to love this. I hope it fits. But when Michalke got to the car and looked at the tag on the dress, she realized the dress was special, as it read, Black Tie by Oleg Cassini. When I typed [the designers] name, Jackie Kennedy came up and I thought, “No way, this is crazy.” And that's when I started doing in-depth research on Oleg Cassini, and [discovered] how iconic he was,” Michalke said. Cassini was Jackie Kennedy's principal and personal designer. He was the one who dressed the first lady for John F. Kennedy's inaugural ball in 1961 with an exemplary cape and matching dress. That's when she realized she had just purchased a vintage Oleg Cassini dress for just $15. Along with this surprising accomplishment, Michalke noticed the craftsmanship of the dress, including the sequin work and beading details. As she continued to research Cassini, she learned that actress Grace Kelly, actress Gene Tierney (Cassini's wife), and Marilyn Monroe all wore her dresses. But it was her relationship with Kennedy that cemented her place in fashion history. The former first lady even called him her style secretary, according to Officiala French fashion magazine. Cassini died in 2006 and was the oldest fashion designer in American design history, according to a biography published in John F. Kennedy. digital museum archives. 2024 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit pennlive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Copyright 2024 Tribune Content Agency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyitem.com/wire/entertainment/woman-finds-15-dress-in-thrift-shop-that-was-made-by-jackie-kennedy-s-designer/article_ea3f215b-da4a-5201-bb95-abc96affd30d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos