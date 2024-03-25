Woman Finds $15 Dress at Thrift Store Made by Jackie Kennedys Designer | Entertainment

Who knew a sparkly dress that Goodwill sold for $15 would be so valuable and tied to such a rich history?
So much so that this remarkable discovery left the buyer of the dress speechless.
Kansas Michalke, a content creator and mother of two in Austin, Texas, thrifts often and has always had a knack for finding stylish pieces.
[My family] was not well off in any way, she told Fox News Digital. My mom was a single mom, my dad was a single dad, and we would go to yard sales and that was something I grew up with.
We never really cared about designers or brands or anything like that, she explained.
We were just simple little people from the countryside who [would] go directly to the clearance section or to thrift stores. It wasn't something I was ashamed of. And I always liked having different things, she added.
While shopping at a Goodwill store, the sparkly champagne-colored dress caught Michalke's eye and she realized she had to have it.
I took my last turn and saw the sparkle of the dress and thought, “Oh my God, this will be so much fun to play dress up, and I just threw it in the cart.” , remembers Michalke. I didn't look at the label. I didn't watch anything. I was like, my girls are going to love this. I hope it fits.
But when Michalke got to the car and looked at the tag on the dress, she realized the dress was special, as it read, Black Tie by Oleg Cassini.
When I typed [the designers] name, Jackie Kennedy came up and I thought, “No way, this is crazy.” And that's when I started doing in-depth research on Oleg Cassini, and [discovered] how iconic he was,” Michalke said.
Cassini was Jackie Kennedy's principal and personal designer. He was the one who dressed the first lady for John F. Kennedy's inaugural ball in 1961 with an exemplary cape and matching dress.
That's when she realized she had just purchased a vintage Oleg Cassini dress for just $15.
Along with this surprising accomplishment, Michalke noticed the craftsmanship of the dress, including the sequin work and beading details.
As she continued to research Cassini, she learned that actress Grace Kelly, actress Gene Tierney (Cassini's wife), and Marilyn Monroe all wore her dresses.
But it was her relationship with Kennedy that cemented her place in fashion history. The former first lady even called him her style secretary, according to Officiala French fashion magazine.
Cassini died in 2006 and was the oldest fashion designer in American design history, according to a biography published in John F. Kennedy. digital museum archives.
