Rick Owens, fashion patriarch of the Freaks





Oa a dreary November day in Paris, the soft light of the morning

moved into the 18th-century mansion of American fashion designer Rick Owens, just south of the Seine, in the seventh arrondissement, where he and his French wife and business partner, Michle Lamy, 80, have lived for 20 years. One of the few truly independent designers of a major brand, he has built an unlikely empire creating clothes that are as grotesque as they are glamorous. But three decades into his career and days after turning 62, Owens finds himself at a crossroads. He has just returned from a birthday trip to the Pacific coast of Jalisco, Mexico, where he rode horses with his muse, design assistant and frequent travel companion, the imposing Australian model in his thirties years Tyrone Dylan Susman, whose Instagram feed has also shown them among Greek ruins, in the Dubai desert and on beaches around the world (where they are known for wearing matching caps with each other's names). Now that Owens is back, he and Lamy, a 5-foot-10 agent of creative chaos with kohl-rimmed electric blue eyes, gold-plated teeth and two young grandchildren, are overseeing their latest project: moving clothes for men and women by Rick Owens. parades, which normally take place in the monumental courtyard of the Palais de Tokyo, a neoclassical-style structure housing two museums with stone colonnades and a large reflecting pool, to their salon. I think it's become too bombastic, he said of the shows at the Palais de Tokyo, surveying the empty first floor of what was once the headquarters of the French Socialist Party. (When he and Lamy arrived in 2004, the five-story townhouse had been empty for two decades; today, its chalky walls and floors are not part of an ongoing renovation, but the finished product evokes a squat more than a residence.) Subliminally, I think I designed collections that fit [the Palaiss] greatness. His extravagant productions, often performed before a sky of colorful smoke bombs or amid pyres engulfed in flames for hundreds of freaks, weirdos and messy queens, as he affectionately refers to his loyal followers, have incorporated step dancers (spring 2014), exposed penises. (fall 2015) and women harnessed to each other (spring 2016). The new venue, while smaller, is not without its own showmanship: Near where former French President François Mitterrand's office stood is a large pile of felt made from human hair humans by Serbian artist Zoran Todorovic; two black plywood chairs with wood from the Rick Owens furniture line; and, atop a pedestal in a plexiglass case, a 5-liter aluminum tank containing the sperm of Estonian rapper Tommy Cash. It's empty now, says Lamy, in an off-the-shoulder black Rick Owens dress that matches her ink-soaked fingers. We were waiting for him to file more. Owens wears a black skullcap, baggy black cotton shorts, and black leather sneakers with thick white rubber soles, all designed by him. The wedge heels he often wears make him appear much taller than 5 feet 10 inches. When the couple's French architect, David Leclerc, told him that it was probably not possible to replace a white enamel radiator with a stainless steel alternative, Owens agreed to settle for something equally delicious. (He uses the same word to describe the nocturnal footsteps of the papa guards; he calls them patrolling the neighboring Ministry of Defense.) Leclerc frowns: It will be difficult enough to install the mirrored walls and interior rockery at time for men's fashion week. in January. (Their exchange recalls the 1966 Addams Family episode in which Morticia Addams, after insisting on decorating her neighbors' house, talks about decorating the walls in salmon. Pink? they ask hopefully. No, replies Morticia. Scales.) But construction sites simply make Owens nostalgic for his early days in Paris, when he and Lamy worked in a sort of dirty barn with a single squat toilet in the Bastille district. Everything was covered in concrete dust. Do you remember, darling? he asks Lamy. (He calls it that, not without fondness, because, like the Huns, he says, it is a marauding, axe-wielding primitive force of nature that takes what it wants and then throws a lit match behind her.) It looked so beautiful, she replies with a smile.

