What is the plan at H&M?





When Daniel Ervr was named chief executive of the H&M group in January, the appointment was widely received as a surprise, but not necessarily a pleasant surprise. The company's problems are well-documented at this point: H&M has struggled in a post-Shein world, occupying a rapidly shrinking middle between ultra-cheap online rivals and Zara's high-end fast fashion. Why, if the brand is so beset by problems that it required the sudden firing of its CEO, did it opt ​​for a relatively unknown insider? In interviews following his appointment, Ervr did little to clear up the confusion. He spoke of the need to react faster to new trends, Shein, but also sell more high-priced itemslike Zara. Maybe we'll get more concrete answers this week. H&M reports its results for the quarter ending February 29 on Wednesday. Ervr is not wrong to take inspiration from his rivals. Consumers clearly prefer all of Shein's trends, H&M's consistent approach to seasonal take on fashion. And even though the chain has closed stores to cut costs, its numerous physical locations remain a key advantage over online-only competition. Zara owner Inditex demonstrated this earlier this month when it announced record sales of $US35.9 billion ($39 billion) in 2023, up 10.4%. It also remains to be seen whether Ervr will have the same commitment to sustainability as her predecessor, Helena Helmersson, who aimed to present H&M as an unlikely (and often controversial) champion of green fashion. Expensive programs aimed at achieving this ambition would be a tempting target for budget cuts. This aspect of the business is probably safe. For better or worse, Ervr, who has worked at H&M for nearly two decades, represents continuity, not change. Furthermore, fast fashion is currently the number one villain in European politics. France's proposal to tax cheap clothing like cigarettes is the latest indication that the talk about the ecological costs of fast fashion is starting to have some teeth. Now is the time to refine these sustainability credentials, not throw them away. Speaking of which, the fate of Renewcell, a now-bankrupt H&M-backed fabric recycling startup, will be decided this week. The company was considered a pioneer in the field and had increased its production capacity, only to falter in the face of uncertain demand. Bids must be submitted by March 28. The Week Ahead wants to hear from you! Send tips, suggestions, complaints and compliments to [email protected].

