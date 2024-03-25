Fashion
Shoppers are rushing to M&S to get a spring dress that 'fits perfectly' and 'won't snag' because it's already sold out
As the weather finally warms up, many of us are counting down to summer vacation.
While you may have dresses stashed away from last year, we found the perfect dress that you won't be adding to your holiday wardrobe.
However, you will have to act quickly, because this magnificent M&S dress is already going viral on social networks.
It's no surprise since the cotton-rich ribbed bandeau midi dress looks more upscale than the mainstream, thanks to its stunning design.
Part of the Collection range, the dress exudes understood elegance and is perfect for embodying the aesthetic of understated luxury.
According to the Marks and Spencer product description, the dress is a bodycon style with a flattering ribbed texture.
You won't have to worry about the dress being too clingy, as it has more stretch for ultimate comfort and foam on your curves.
As the dress is a super wearable cream color and is a midi length, the product description states that this is a truly versatile addition to your wardrobe.
Plus, the cotton-rich dress is ultra lightweight and machine washable, meaning it's the perfect essential to add to your suitcase before you jet off.
Easy to dress up with gold jewelry and heels, it can also be worn with a humble pair of sandals for a casual chic look.
Don't just take our word for it, because the dress has already gone viral. Tic Tac with user @_katiemeehan raving about the dress in a viral video that has been viewed over 17,000 times on the app.
On the M&S website, the cream-colored dress has already received rave reviews from impressed fashionistas.
Rating it five stars, one happy customer wrote: Can't wait to wear this. Can be worn with sandals to dress it up and sneakers for a casual and elegant look.
They added: Does not cling to the body, hangs perfectly and if there was another color I would buy it immediately. Fantastic style. great quality material, just so simple.
Another shopper also revealed she fell in love with the dress, which was already sold out at her local store.
In a review they said: These have been flying out of our local store so I'm glad I bought an M&S at its best. The simple style quality material bandeau top has excellent grip and can be worn anywhere.
However, they urged shoppers to size down when trying the M&S fashion find.
Continuing her review, the style queen said: Slightly larger fit. If you are between sizes, I would say size down. I love this dress!!
If you weren't already sold, the elegant dress is just 35 for now, but you'll have to be quick to score this great deal.
Before you head to your local M&S, it's worth it that the dress is available in sizes 6-24, but some smaller sizes are already sold out.
Don't say we didn't warn you.
|
