No. 24 Men's Tennis Loses 4-1 Decision to No. 6 Arizona





ANGELS The 24th-ranked UCLA men's tennis team was defeated by No. 6 Arizona in a 4-1 decision Sunday at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. Each of the last two completed matches went to three sets, as did the two unfinished matches. Herman Hoeyeraal of the Wildcats (16-2, 2-0 Pac-12) won decisively. Jay Friend and Colton Smith also won for Arizona. Spencer Johnson came out on top for the Bruins (7-6, 0-2), beating a nationally ranked opponent. The 24th-ranked duo of Friend and Smith won the first four matches on the top doubles court en route to a 6-2 victory over Timothy Li and Giacomo Revelli. The result was the same on court 3, as Sasha Rozin and Gustaf Strom clinched the point after earning breaks of serve against Govind Nanda and Jorge Plans Gonzalez for 3-2 and 5-2 advantages before holding on for earn. Johnson reached UCLA's level with a 6-3, 6-0 performance against 80th-ranked Strom on Court 3. Johnson leads the Bruins in dual match wins (nine) and overall wins (18). in singles after landing ninth in his past. 11 competitions completed. He is now 4-2 against nationally ranked players and 3-0 since March 13. The marquee match went the way of 14th-ranked Smith, who beat 28th-ranked Nanda 6-3, 6-4 to put the Wildcats back in the lead. No. 26 Friend got the better of Revelli in the first triple set, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 on Court 2. A tiebreaker was needed on Court 4, where No. 97 Hoeyeraal held off Gianluca Ballotta 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(2) for the fourth point. UCLA visits crosstown rival USC on Friday, March 29 for a non-conference game. First serve at David X. Marks Tennis Stadium is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT. The Bruins will next host UC San Diego on Sunday, March 31 at 1 p.m. Tennis match results

Arizona vs. UCLA

03/24/2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Los Angeles Tennis Center) #6 Arizona 4, #24 UCLA 1 Singles competition

1. #14 Colton Smith (ARIZ) def. #28 Govind Nanda (UCLA) 6-3, 6-4

2. #26 Jay Friend (ARIZ) def. Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2

3. Spencer Johnson (UCLA) def. #80 Gustav Strom (ARIZ) 6-3, 6-0

4. #97 Herman Hoeyeraal (ARIZ) def. Gianluca Ballotta (UCLA) 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2)

5. Jorge Plans Gonzalez (UCLA) vs. Nick Lagaev (ARIZ) 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, unfinished

6. Azuma Visaya (UCLA) vs. Casper Christensen (ARIZ) 6-2, 5-7, unfinished Doubles competition

1. #24 Jay Friend/Colton Smith (ARIZ) def. Timothy Li/Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) 6-2

2. Spencer Johnson/Emon van Loben Sels (UCLA) vs. Herman Hoeyeraal/Eric Padgham (ARIZ) 5-4, unfinished

3. Sasha Rozin/Gustaf Strom (ARIZ) def. Govind Nanda/Jorge plans Gonzalez (UCLA) 6-2 Match notes:

Arizona 16-2; National ranking #6

UCLA 7-6; National ranking #24

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (3,1,2,4)

