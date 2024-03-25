Fashion
Find wedding dresses at the dry cleaners; Contact 6 locations at
SALEM, Wis. – It takes a lot of time and thought to choose the right wedding dress. This is why so many women pay hundreds of dollars to have their dresses preserved.
In March, Contact 6 helped a Salem couple find two wedding dresses they had left at a dry cleaner. Employees told them they couldn't locate them.
Christine and Matthew Wlodarek will never forget their wedding day in January 2020. Many special moments from that day are perfectly captured on video.
Christine Wlodarek wore a ballgown style dress for her ceremony before revealing a more fitted dress for the reception.
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Get daily headlines and breaking news stories delivered to your email from FOX6 News
“I love my dresses so much,” Wlodarek told Contact 6. “It's the only thing I've felt truly beautiful in.”
Christine and Matthieu Wlodarek
A few years later, they are expecting a baby. Wanting to preserve the wedding dresses, Matthew Wlodarek took them to Martino's Master Drycleaner in Kenosha in July. When they encountered Contact 6, the Wlodareks had not seen the robes since.
“From what (employees) said, “they’re not lost. We just can't find them at the moment,” recalls Matthew Wlodarek. “We kept passing them around.”
The dresses were to be ready in October. The Wlodareks say they have been calling and visiting the business for months.
“I really hope they're not lost. I hope they're not damaged,” Christine Wlodarek said. “I left my information. No one ever called me.”
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
The couple says an employee told them the dresses were misplaced, so they texted photos of the dresses in November. A representative for Martino responded via text message: “They didn't lose a few wedding dresses or clean them, but the tags came off…”
Christine says she eventually went to a Martino's to look at a wedding dress without a tag. She said it wasn't one of her dresses.
“They’re not replaceable,” Christine Wlodarek told Contact 6. “It’s really hard.”
In March, Contact 6 stopped by Martino's house to look for answers. They spoke with the owner, Dan Martino.
A day later, Contact 6 took Christine Wlodarek back to the dry cleaners to pick up her dresses.
Martino told Christine Wlodarek that her dresses were never lost.
“I managed to slip through the cracks to call you. When you called, I wasn't getting the messages to call you back,” Martino said.
Speaking to Contact 6, Martino said communication between him and his staff, as well as customers, needs to “improve dramatically.”
Martino said his staff working in the evenings, when the Wlodareks conducted their investigations, was young. He said the dresses had been cleaned and ironed months ago. He said their delay was due to supply and staffing issues.
“We need a very specific box to pack wedding dresses. And then we need people specifically trained to pack wedding dresses, which I had some difficulty with,” Martino said.
Martino waived the Wlodareks' fees for the dresses, which totaled about $700. Martino took the dresses to his car and said alterations would be made.
“I’m so sorry,” Martino told Christine Wlodarek.
Martino told Contact that mistakes had been made but he intended to learn from them.
“It just doesn’t feel good,” Martino said. “Our business is serving people's clothes….If you don't have good communication, a business just doesn't work.”
Christine Wlodarek told Contact 6 the company needed a better tracking system.
“If they've known about the box issue for a while, they should let people who are waiting know about it,” Wlodarek said. “I'm beyond relieved to have my dresses in my hands. It's truly the only thing I've ever wanted to get out of them.”
Martino says they have enough boxes and trained staff to catch up on wedding dresses.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fox6now.com/news/wedding-dresses-drycleaner-contact-6
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Several Hollywood Hills homes marked red due to landslide threat
- Sreeja Akula takes the WTT Feeder Beirut II women's singles title
- Find wedding dresses at the dry cleaners; Contact 6 locations at
- Drive-Away Dolls USG Movies review: A raunchy road trip comedy sputters and stops
- Job interview advice from a former Google recruiter: Don't say “I'm trying too hard.”
- Cyber attack on Iran's railway network
- The agency said that a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara region
- Beijing says it will stand at crossroads as China Development Forum opens – Journal
- Trump memes explode as deadline approaches for $464M bond payment: Don Poorleone
- PM Modi, epitome of transformation and hope for Bharat: Rana – Statetimes
- Gophers men's hockey plays Nebraska Omaha in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Sioux Falls
- Last-Minute Fashion Finds During Amazon's Big Spring Sale