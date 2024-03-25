Find wedding dresses at the dry cleaners; Contact 6 locations at

It takes a lot of time and thought to choose the right wedding dress. This is why so many women pay hundreds of dollars to have their dresses preserved.

In March, Contact 6 helped a Salem couple find two wedding dresses they had left at a dry cleaner. Employees told them they couldn't locate them.

Christine and Matthew Wlodarek will never forget their wedding day in January 2020. Many special moments from that day are perfectly captured on video.

Christine Wlodarek wore a ballgown style dress for her ceremony before revealing a more fitted dress for the reception.

“I love my dresses so much,” Wlodarek told Contact 6. “It's the only thing I've felt truly beautiful in.”

Christine and Matthieu Wlodarek

A few years later, they are expecting a baby. Wanting to preserve the wedding dresses, Matthew Wlodarek took them to Martino's Master Drycleaner in Kenosha in July. When they encountered Contact 6, the Wlodareks had not seen the robes since.

“From what (employees) said, “they’re not lost. We just can't find them at the moment,” recalls Matthew Wlodarek. “We kept passing them around.”

The dresses were to be ready in October. The Wlodareks say they have been calling and visiting the business for months.

“I really hope they're not lost. I hope they're not damaged,” Christine Wlodarek said. “I left my information. No one ever called me.”

The couple says an employee told them the dresses were misplaced, so they texted photos of the dresses in November. A representative for Martino responded via text message: “They didn't lose a few wedding dresses or clean them, but the tags came off…”

Christine says she eventually went to a Martino's to look at a wedding dress without a tag. She said it wasn't one of her dresses.

“They’re not replaceable,” Christine Wlodarek told Contact 6. “It’s really hard.”

In March, Contact 6 stopped by Martino's house to look for answers. They spoke with the owner, Dan Martino.

A day later, Contact 6 took Christine Wlodarek back to the dry cleaners to pick up her dresses.

Martino told Christine Wlodarek that her dresses were never lost.

“I managed to slip through the cracks to call you. When you called, I wasn't getting the messages to call you back,” Martino said.

Speaking to Contact 6, Martino said communication between him and his staff, as well as customers, needs to “improve dramatically.”

Martino said his staff working in the evenings, when the Wlodareks conducted their investigations, was young. He said the dresses had been cleaned and ironed months ago. He said their delay was due to supply and staffing issues.

“We need a very specific box to pack wedding dresses. And then we need people specifically trained to pack wedding dresses, which I had some difficulty with,” Martino said.

Martino waived the Wlodareks' fees for the dresses, which totaled about $700. Martino took the dresses to his car and said alterations would be made.

“I’m so sorry,” Martino told Christine Wlodarek.

Martino told Contact that mistakes had been made but he intended to learn from them.

“It just doesn’t feel good,” Martino said. “Our business is serving people's clothes….If you don't have good communication, a business just doesn't work.”

Christine Wlodarek told Contact 6 the company needed a better tracking system.

“If they've known about the box issue for a while, they should let people who are waiting know about it,” Wlodarek said. “I'm beyond relieved to have my dresses in my hands. It's truly the only thing I've ever wanted to get out of them.”

Martino says they have enough boxes and trained staff to catch up on wedding dresses.