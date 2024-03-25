Inflation dampens Eid sales in Karachi





KARACHI:

The impact of inflation is unmistakable on Eidul Fitr shopping trends, with a notable drop in purchases of new clothes for the festive occasion. The sale of unstitched garments is moderate in men's clothing centers in the metropolitan city. Soaring prices of fabrics and tailoring costs have made most citizens prefer stitched clothes, while buyers of unstitched fabrics are also decreasing. As a result, the traditional dynamism of clothing markets has declined. Men's clothing sales markets in Karachi, including Bolton Market, Jama Cloth, Sadar, Landhi, Liaquatabad and Clifton, as well as Bara markets in areas like Banaras, Paposh, Lasbela, Nazimabad and Tariq Road, are witnessing a decline of the number of buyers. The trend of buying unstitched fabrics for Eid is steadily declining, mainly due to rising prices of fabrics and stitching charges. This year, there has been a significant reduction in clothing purchases, with a notable absence of the usual pre-Eid rush. The shopping frenzy usually begins in Shaban, but this year it is particularly subdued. Garment traders attribute this to the devaluation of the rupee, which has increased the cost of imported fabric, coupled with rising prices from local factories due to rising costs and increased business expenses, including delivery and transport costs. Citizens note that a regular suit costs between 2,500 and 3,000 rupees, with stitching adding another 1,500 rupees, for a total of 4,000 to 4,500 rupees. In comparison, designer stitched suits are available for at least Rs 4,000-5,000, while common stitched suits range from Rs 2,000-2,500, making them a more economical choice. Despite inflation, shoppers emphasize the tradition of stitching new clothes for Eid as it adds to the festivity of the occasion. Therefore, new clothes are sewn according to individual purchasing power. Bara Market, also known as Chawla Market, in Nazimabad, is a major men's wear center, offering imported and local fabrics. More than 100 stores in these markets cater to diverse preferences, selling cotton and various wash and wear fabrics. This year, retailers are adjusting their prices due to shoppers' low budgets caused by inflation. Cotton suits cost between Rs 1,800 and Rs 2,600, while wash and wear fabrics range from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000. Compared to last year, the prices of fabrics have increased by 100 to Rs 150 per meter, making a standard six meter suit between Rs 600 and Rs 900 more expensive. However, buyers appreciate the accessibility of the market and the diversity of offers. According to fabric merchants, 60% of imported fabrics and 40% of locally produced fabrics are purchased for men's wear on the occasion of Eid. Imported fabrics are mainly from China, while local fabrics are mainly from Kamalia and Faisalabad. Due to increased trade costs and reduced sales, no new stocks of foreign fabrics were ordered for Eid, exacerbating the scarcity of quality local fabrics and driving up prices by 30%. % compared to last year. On Eid, cotton fabrics are preferred for their suitability in hot weather, while washable and wearable fabrics are favored on regular days for their durability and wrinkle-resistant properties. Light colored fabrics are popular during Eid festivities, with white, sky blue and half white being the best choices, while darker shades like navy blue, black, brown and biscuit are favored by young people. Published in The Express Tribune, March 25th2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2460380/inflation-dampens-eid-sales-in-karachi

