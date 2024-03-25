Fashion
Sonam Kapoor loves Dior and her latest white ankle-length dress is proof; See the pictures
Sonam Kapoor, styled by the talented Rhea Kapoor, effortlessly embodies elegance and panache in her latest ensemble from the famous brand Dior. (Images: Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor once again proves that she is considered a true blue fashion icon for a reason and she is always right in her sartorial choices.
Effortlessly embodying grace and an unrivaled sense of style, Sonam Kapoor is a beacon in the fashion world. Through her captivating Instagram posts, she constantly showcases her impeccable taste, leaving her followers in awe. A devoted enthusiast of the prestigious fashion house Dior, Sonam's wardrobe reflects the brand's charm, from chic handbags to impeccable outfits.
Recently, she revealed a series of stunning photos, adorned with the height of sophistication: a mesmerizing white ankle-length dress by Dior. These photos were accompanied by a simple but profound caption: Jadore Dior, translating to I love Dior. With this statement, Sonam leaves no doubt about her unwavering dedication towards the iconic brand.
Sonam Kapoor, styled by the talented Rhea Kapoor, effortlessly embodies elegance and panache in her latest ensemble from the famous brand Dior. Her outfit included a stunning white ankle-length dress, featuring a deep, plunging square neckline adorned with delicate lace details, evoking a sense of mesmerizing allure. The semi-sheer floor-length fabric flows gracefully, reminiscent of a flowing dress, accented by well-formed pleats and ruched puff sleeves.
Adding a touch of glamour, a statement silver belt from Dior cinched her waist, highlighting the figure. Her accessories included matching heels, pearl droplet earrings and a statement ring, complemented by a chic beige-lined bucket hat, adding a playful yet sophisticated touch to her look.
Her hairstylist, Hrishikesh Naskar, opted for natural-looking waves, allowing her locks to cascade freely. Meanwhile, makeup artist Mehak Oberoi dressed her in a subtle yet captivating makeup look, featuring brown eyeshadow, volumizing mascara, perfectly shaped brows and delicately contoured cheeks, showcasing her flawless features. A delicate touch of nude lipstick completes the glamorous look.
To complete her ensemble, Sonam adorned herself with a refined and refined mini Lady Dior bag crafted in black lambskin, adorned with Cannage stitching and DIOR charms in pale gold-finish metal, adding a touch of sophistication. With its removable chain shoulder strap, the miniature Lady Dior bag is the perfect evening companion.
While making waves in the fashion space, Sonam Kapoor is also gearing up for her next film venture. Last year, she revealed plans to start working on Battle for Bittora. Produced under the banner of Anil Kapoor Films Company, the film is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's famous novel of the same name.
