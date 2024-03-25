CEO of Peter Lewis fashion retailer Brandbank leaves





Mr Halkett is the former CEO of outdoor equipment and clothing retailer Kathmandu. Prior to this role at Brandbank, he led New Zealand fashion brand Moochi and led APG. & Co, the name behind Sportscraft and Saba, from 2015 to 2020. Mr Halkett declined to comment on his departure from Mr Lews' business when contacted by The Australian Financial Review. Brandbank did not respond to an emailed request for comment on the turnover at the summit. Last year, the company ended a long-standing license with British group French Connection and rebranded its clothing under a new brand called Unison. Just two weeks after arriving, Mr Halkett was faced with the enormous task of launching the brand. There is turnover at the top of Brandbank. James Alcock Mr Lew announced the departure of former Premier Investments CEO Richard Murray last year, at the same time as he signaled it was time to evaluate a spin-off of Premiers' retail business, potentially a split of Smiggle and Peter Alexander into separate ASX-listed entities. Premier, which also has stakes in Myer and Breville, will reveal its first-half results on Tuesday when investors look for an update on the strategy. In December, Premier forecast first-half retail profit before interest and tax would be around $200 million for the 26 weeks to January 27, above market expectations, driven by sales Black Friday record.

