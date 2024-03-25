All-Rhode Island men's college basketball team for the 2023-24 season





Enlarge + It was a season of great performances and great disappointments. Now, thanks to transfer portals and NIL, the college game brings in big money and consistent free agency. The biggest disappointments of the year were Providence College star Bryce Hopkins' torn ACL, Bryant's controversial departure from coach Jared Grasso, and the Rams' disappointing performance from coach URI, Archie Miller. There was a Brown University collapse in the final minute of the Ivy League championship game — a one-point loss to Yale that voided Brown's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. GET THE LATEST NEWS HERE – SIGN UP FOR GOLOCAL'S FREE DAILY EBLAST The season was also marked by extraordinary performances. Devin Carter may have had the best two-way season in Rhode Island college basketball history. He took charge of defensive and offensive games against some of the best teams in the country. Remember, the portal can take them, but Carter's arrival in Providence was via the portal. And Bryant's victory over then-10th-ranked Florida Atlantic University was a program builder. SEE GOLOCAL'S FIRST AND SECOND TEAMS ALL RHODE ISLAND MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SELECTIONS Enlarge + Previous

Following First team Devin Carter, guard Providence College, junior Carter was named Big East Player of the Year – he is the second brother in program history to earn the honor. He was also an honorable mention All-American. Carter led the Friars in scoring and rebounding – he averaged 19.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. He is expected to leave for the NBA draft and is expected to be a mid-first round draft pick. Enlarge + Previous

Following First team Josh Oduro, Center Providence College, graduate student Oduro came with first-year coach Kim English from George Mason and quickly became one of the Friars' most successful players. He averaged 15.9 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game. Oduro led the Friars in blocks with 43. Add to the complexity of the season that Oduro and his wife welcomed their first child. Enlarge + Previous

Following First team This Lilly, Jr., keeps Brown University, junior Lilly averaged 18.7 points per game and was both the leading scorer and assists leader for the Bears. He led the Bears with 104 assists, 40 percent more than any other member of the team. Brown almost managed to earn an NCAA bid, but fell in the Ivy League tournament championship. Lilly is a two-time first-team All-Ivy selection. Enlarge + Previous

Following First team David Green, striker University of Rhode Island, Junior As a result of a court ruling, David Green became eligible to play approximately one-third of the Rams' season. Green immediately became the Rams' leading scorer and third-leading rebounder. Green averaged 14.3 points per game and 4.2 rebounds per game. Enlarge + Previous

Following First team Cherif Gross-Bullock, guard Bryant University, senior Gross-Bullock averaged 17.9 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs. He finished with 13 20-point outings, including a career-high 41 against UMBC. Gross-Bullock had one of his best performances of the season in Bryant's upset of No. 10 Florida Atlantic, recording a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. He finished his Bryant career with 1,071 points (17.6 ppg) in 61 games and his college career with 1,583 points (13.2 ppg) in 120 games. Enlarge + Previous

Following Second team Grandfather Owusu-Fourth, striker Brown University (entered transfer portal), Junior Owusu-Anane was a two-time captain for the Bears as a junior. He averaged over 15 points per game and 9 rebounds per game. He was a second-team all-Ivy selection. And now he's leaving Brown. Enlarge + Previous

Following Second team Earl Timberlake, guard Bryant University, senior Timberlake earned second-team honors after finishing in the league's top 10 in scoring (14.6 points per game), rebounding (9.0 points per game), assists (3.9 points per game) and blocks (1.3 points per game). He finished second in the league with 11 double-doubles and had the second triple-double in DI program history with 15, 11 and 10 against Drexel. Timberlake scored in double figures 26 times and added six 20-point efforts. Enlarge + Previous

Following Second team Daniel Rivera, striker Bryant University (entered transfer portal), junior The third-year player put up excellent numbers with over 13 points per game and 8.1 rebounds. His 73 blocks are the third most in D-I program history in a single season. His departure leaves a big void for the Bulldogs. His new school will be his fourth program (Odessa Community College, St. Louis and Bryant). Enlarge + Previous

Following Second team Luis Kortright, guard University of Rhode Island, Junior Kortright averaged 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Rams. He led the team in assists (117) and stole 25. Enlarge + Previous

Following Second team House Jaden, guard University of Rhode Island, Junior He averaged 14.1 points per game, the second highest on the team, with a team-best total of 451 points. Enlarge + Previous

Following Coach of the Year Phil Martelli, Jr. Bryant University Martelli gets the nod for Kim English's strong freshman performance. Martelli took over a program in a bit of chaos with the permission and then departure of Jared Grasso. Bryant finished 20-13 and their win over Florida Atlantic was a real highlight. Do you like this article ? Share it with others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.golocalprov.com/sports/all-rhode-island-mens-college-basketball-team-for-the-2023-24-season The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos