Jason Derulo Talks 'Nu King' Tour, AI, Haiti, That Meme, and Fashion

In Europe for his “Nu King” world tour, Jason Derulo had a rare day off Friday – sort of.

Sitting in an airy hotel room in Vienna, the industrious musician is said to be devoting his free time to filming a documentary concert series currently in development. Wearing a black baseball cap, silver chains, a black concert t-shirt and jeans, Derulo looked relaxed if a little tired. A month into his tour, being on the road is a test of endurance.

” It's really difficult. It's not very human to travel like this. My show is very vigorous, very energetic and taxing on the body. But it’s really rewarding because I get to see the fans up close and personal,” the multiplatinum artist said.

Jason Derulo Roger Kisby/WWD

People might feel like they already know him, given his collaborations with Michael Bublé, Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Meghan Trainor, YoungBoy and other talents. In addition to Derulo's 58.8 million followers on TikTok, millions of people have made fun of a viral meme of what appears to be his fall down the red carpeted stairs of the Met Gala, which continues to resurface, as has been the case in recent years. The latest version was at this month's Academy Awards, with “Anatomy of a Fall” actress Sandra Hüller pushing him. This never happened and Derulo never fell down a flight of stairs. But we'll come back to that later.

What's happening is a residency at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas that begins in mid-May. Truth be told, “the Vegas residency is a lot easier than what I'm doing right now. [laughs]. This involves travel. Vegas is a 30 minute flight away, that's nothing. I'll commute, that's for sure.

The cover image of Jason Derulo's album “Nu King”, which contains 27 songs. Photo by Noah Roberto/courtesy Atlantic Records

As for what he packed for the “Nu King” tour, looking away, Derulo said, “As I look at seven suitcases next to me, we bring everything. You have to bring everything, because you don't want to leave anything behind. I also get stuff on the road.

At each stop, a rider is set up with small trees, plants, carpets and lots of raw fruit and vegetables, thanks to a team of 10 people who cook for everyone. “I tried to eat live foods and not just meat,” he said.

Her fashion choices are also selective, as in “one-in-ones”. I don't really wear anything you would recognize. I can't really have something that someone would say, “Oh, I went to this store and bought that.” I have different designers who make things for me. Philipp Plein made me specific things. I also wear a lot of boutique clothes that stylists have sourced in London, Paris and Los Angeles.

What Derulo misses most in Los Angeles by far is his grandson Jason King, and also recording. Known for his strong work ethic, Derulo said his motivation comes from his very big dreams and very high expectations. “There is never a stopping point, because there is never a finish line. The finish line continues to move forward. It’s like you’re running a race and thinking, “I’m almost there.” Why don't I get closer?'

The book he published last year – “Sing Your Name Out Loud: 15 Rules for Living Your Dream” – details this endless cycle in which creatives operate. Just as an athlete strives to get the body of his dreams, he must also maintain it. he said. “Even when I had the best body I've ever had, I still found things that made me think, 'Damn, I need to work on this and that.' It's a bit of human nature, of course, and I'm slightly more extreme than the average person.

Jason Derulo MARTIN “REPRESENTING” MURILLO

His nonprofit, Just for You Foundation, works in Haiti, where Derulo has two schools. Regarding the current unrest there, the musician, whose parents are Haitian, said: “What's happening now is really difficult, so we'll see when I can get there.” [again]. Honestly, I don't know to what extent schools are still able to operate.

A much lighter topic is the Derulo fall meme. Unable to think of another meme with this longevity, he finds it all “hilarious.” I have never fallen in my life. I'm not a feller, I'm too gentle.

Jason Derulo Stéphane Feugère/WWD

Asked about the recent increased public debate over Photoshopping and deep fakes, he replied: “The meme is the meme. I'm not going to give it too much importance. It's a joke. I’m definitely one to take a joke,” he said.

“As for Photoshop in general, I think Photoshop can be very dangerous. But AI is much more dangerous, because it can take an image of a person, recreate it and alter their voice. So many things can happen with this technology. It's the real one concern. I saw a video where a young girl was asking her parents to send money to these guys because she said she was kidnapped. It wasn't a video of her at all.

When asked why he is so popular on TikTok, Derulo said he has become “very free” with what he posts. While trying to figure out social media before the pandemic, Derulo promised himself he would post at least six times a day. This quota meant having to post anything and everything, but this exercise also led to him posting videos of things going on in his life and funny things that happen all the time. I just recreated it for people to see. We all like to laugh.

The performer often calls on the audience for help. At a recent concert, he set a trap by telling the audience he was going to pretend he had to excuse himself to the bathroom by singing “Spicy Margarita” and asking them to boo. After she created a TikTok video, celebrity-centric site TMZ took the clip and captioned it with the “boos” factor, prompting her fans to come to her defense. “But that’s the world I live in. The social media part has been a lot of fun to just be creative in my normal daily life.”

Turning more serious, Derulo said that “Nu King” is by far his “most emotional, most vulnerable and most adult album.” I attribute this to growing up as a man. I've been through a lot in my life. But I also speak differently now and emote differently. Every aspect of my life has evolved and music is no different. »

Unsure if the people at “U+I” would connect with it like he did during the writing process, Derulo said, “It’s the greatest feeling in the world to see the audience singing this with me. When you write these songs, it's usually like a kind of selfish therapy. So that they sing this with me and participate [makes you think] 'Condemn. I'm not the only person who feels this way. We all experience very similar things.

Derulo, who became the man he always dreamed of being at the age of 10, said: “I'm now stepping into this vision in 2024. It's a big part of the album title. My son's name is also Jason King, so he's also a “Nu King”.

Derulo’s message to the world is: “Life is short. I would use my time and energy on two things: serving others and making myself happy. Whatever makes you happy, you should do it. The money will follow. Necessities will follow but do the things you love to do. Life will truly slip away from you in the blink of an eye.

“My greatest gift is that I truly live in the present and enjoy life. I'm milking every damn ounce of this stuff, and I'd love for everyone to do the same.