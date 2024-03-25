Fashion
How Popular Culture Shapes Montana's Fashion Landscape
Will this artist's unique style overtake Yellowstone, Montana?
Let's put this aside now. I fell off the fashion bandwagon a few years ago. Jeans, a t-shirt, a baseball cap and tennis shoes make up my entire wardrobe. Well, that and a collection of golf shirts that only come out during the season.
So when new fashion trends emerge, it can be a very small blip on the radar for me. But this past year, at least in Montana, it's been pretty hard not to notice fashion trends in public.
Maybe it's the influx of people from out of state moving to Montana
Trends related to celebrities, movies or TV shows are nothing new. Think of a famous black car with Burt Reynolds while driving, the The Kardashians with cosmetics or even Jennifer Aniston and she “Friends” Haircut.
Last year the TV show “Yellow stone” brought a whole new set of outfits and accessories for fans to purchase and imitate. While this one may have toned down somewhat, it seems like another influence is happening, once again with a western touch.
Breaking barriers and hoping to break a few savings accounts
If you missed it, pop star Beyonce is set to release a country album titled “act ii COWBOY CARTER” this month on March 29th. With two singles already released, this makes her the first black female artist to reach the top of the chart. Hot Country Songs from Billboard classification in the country music genre.
And while the full impact of Beyoncé's foray into the genre has yet to be seen, there's another impact that already seems to be making its way into our lives, even if you don't like any of this performer's music .
The signs are already there in some markets with an increase in sales
Like other stars, Beyoncé could cause additional sales on certain items. Specifically, Western clothing sales. Will this mean more glitz, flash and color will return to the genre?
According to Everyday women's clothing and comments from places like Boot barn, hat sales, especially the traditional felt hat that Beyoncé has been wearing lately, will be the biggest seller. What do you think? Will there be an increase in sales and presence of these garments in Montana? Let us know in the comments on our social channels, with our in-app chat feature or you can email us here.
