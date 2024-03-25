UMix hosts “SustainaBALL” showcasing sustainable clothing





More than 100 University of Michigan students gathered in the Michigan League to attend Durable ball to celebrate sustainable fashion and student-led environmentalism Friday evening. The event, co-organized by UM sustainability organizations VIP club And Eco-friendly yarns, featured educational activities and craft opportunities. The ball culminated with the VIPs Club's first fashion show, where individuals paraded in clothing handmade by students with an emphasis on eco-friendly materials. In an interview with the Michigan Daily, LSA senior Sophia Kamien, secretary of the nonprofit organization VIP Fundthe non-profit organization that grew out of VIPs Club, said the fashion show collection aims to promote a unique message through clothing design. It's a love story for sustainable fashion, everything is made by students, for students, Kamien said. The pieces are unique fiber art projects that are all sustainably made, all recycled and for the planet. LSA senior Daphne Matter, founder and CEO of the nonprofit and VIPs Club, said the student organization often raises money for community-oriented conservation projects. The organization had a table displaying handmade crochet pieces, which were for sale at the event. Matter said money earned from the sale of the crocheted pieces featured in the exhibit would be donated to a fund to protect endangered species. We are a community of artists who use second-hand and sustainable materials to create wearable works of art, Daphne said. All profits from the sale of these species go directly to wildlife conservation programs. In addition to the fashion show, Sustainaball offered a variety of activities for students to participate in, such as crochet and knitting workshops, zine creation, trivia games, mending workshops, and a clothing swap . LSA junior Misha Patel told The Daily she thought Sustainaball was a great opportunity to spend time with friends and unwind through creativity. My friends and I go to a lot of UMix events, and we read the description of this event and saw a lot of things to do and have fun, Patel said. (At the zine-making station) I've been going through the books and cutting out things that represent me, like my favorite food and colors, and it's really fun and relaxing. One of the most popular stations of the evening was a clothing swap hosted by Eco Threads, which focuses on reducing waste and overconsumption linked to fast fashion. LSA sophomore Mori Rothhorn, co-founder of Eco Threads, said the clothing swap was a pop-up version of the club's monthly swaps in East Quad Residence Hall. Rothhorn told the Daily they thought clothing swaps offered people a way to slow down and connect with others over clothing. It's a powerful way to start moving us away from these fast fashion practices that tempt you to consume, and it really personalizes the act of acquiring new clothes and fashion, Rothhorn said. It’s a powerful point of connection. The clothing swap featured collaborative pieces between Eco Threads and VIPs Club, featuring custom screen-printed logos and designs that followed the theme of sustainability. The custom displays made by the VIPs have been my favorite part so far, it's such a cool way to recycle clothing and give it new life, Rothhorn said. Rothhorn said all Sustainaball events are an important first step toward increasing sustainable practices in the fashion industry. Sustainable fashion is important and it's about things like thrifting, upcycling and swapping, but it's also so much more, Rothhorn said. It's also a really institutional issue and it involves making active choices about where you invest your money, lobbying for policy change and wonderful things like that. Daily Staff reporter Vivian Carper can be reached at [email protected]. Related Articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.michigandaily.com/campus-life/umix-hosts-sustainaball-showcasing-sustainable-clothing-for-fashion-lovers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos