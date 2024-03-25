Fashion
Bears Rise and Fall Crushingly
Here are three takeaways from No. 3 seed Baylor's 72-64 loss to No. 6 seed Clemson in the second round. the NCAA tournament Sunday evening at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.
As expected, right?
Sure, we could have predicted that Clemson would hit more than 50 percent of its 3-pointers in the first half while Baylor (24-11), which ranks in the top 10 nationally in 3-pointers, only shot 25% for the game. That's exactly how it happened, as it was a nightmare shooting day for the Bears. Baylor has seemingly lived and died by the deep ball for two straight seasons now, and it ended in second-round exits.
The Bears went from 16 deep on Friday to just six on Sunday. Indeed, there may not be a team in the country that can compete with a Baylor squad, but that hasn't been sustainable this year.
Imposing size is a small factor
Clemson didn't win this game because it had more size than Baylor. Now, this was a viable idea before the game, but the Bears weren't outplayed in points in the paint (won 30-22) or rebounding (won 33-32). The Tigers found a win through something as simple as simply making more shots.
Ultimately, basketball is about who puts the ball in the cup the most, and Baylors' first-half woes, coupled with their inability to connect beyond the arc, have them tormented from the jump.
Here we go again
Another year, another elimination in the round of 16. Baylors' loss to Clemson marks the third straight time it has lost in the second round since winning it all in 2020-21. As frustrating as it may be, it's worth noting that the Bears are one of four teams in the country to win just one game in the NCAA Tournament in the last five years.
So, yes, head coach Scott Drew has built a well-oiled engine that is capable of being a top-three seed every year. But at some point, it begs the question: What will it take to get to the second weekend? Baylor has recruited elite freshmen and transfers every year, but something may need to change.
