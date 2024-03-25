Connect with us

Adrian College Hosts “Manifest the Runway” Student Fashion Show

ADRIEN Models will descend the large circular staircase located just inside. Adrien Colleges Hickman Gallery at the Mahan Center in a planned fashion show titled Manifest the Runway and scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27.

The event, free and open to the public, will take place at the main entrance of the Mahan Center for Art and Interior Designs Hickman Gallery by Adrian Colleges. Fashion marketing students. The fashion show will showcase what students interpret as what is new and upcoming in the world of fashion.

Members of the public will be able to watch the show from the main floor, an Adrian College press release states. Entertainers will provide lively, energetic music for the parade, which is expected to last approximately 45 minutes.

The Hickman Gallery, located inside the Mahan Center for Art and Interior Design on the Adrian College campus, transforms its student exhibition space into a student-led fashion show,

The main entrance to the Hickman Gallery is on Williams Street on the college campus.

Fashion show themes include the red carpet, a day in the life, a love story, fashionable sports, homeland and 7 sins, which represent outfits related to the cardinal sins.

Vincent Yu, assistant professor of fashion merchandising at Adrian College, asked his students to create a fashion magazine and they chose Manifest as the title.

We can manifest many different things in our lives, Yu said in the release. So the track just took the name back and we're calling it Manifest the Runway.

Ariel Gibson, a student at Adrian College, will be one of the models of

Classroom courses in the Fashion Merchandising program include an introduction to the industry, textiles, fashion history, visual merchandising and fashion promotions, and assortment planning, in addition of an internship requirement. Other opportunities include a semester of study abroad through Regents University in London, visits to the Apparel Mart at StyleMax in Chicago, and trips to fashion capitals such as London, Paris, and Milan.

