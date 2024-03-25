Adrian College Hosts “Manifest the Runway” Student Fashion Show





ADRIEN Models will descend the large circular staircase located just inside. Adrien Colleges Hickman Gallery at the Mahan Center in a planned fashion show titled Manifest the Runway and scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27. The event, free and open to the public, will take place at the main entrance of the Mahan Center for Art and Interior Designs Hickman Gallery by Adrian Colleges. Fashion marketing students. The fashion show will showcase what students interpret as what is new and upcoming in the world of fashion. Members of the public will be able to watch the show from the main floor, an Adrian College press release states. Entertainers will provide lively, energetic music for the parade, which is expected to last approximately 45 minutes. The main entrance to the Hickman Gallery is on Williams Street on the college campus. Fashion show themes include the red carpet, a day in the life, a love story, fashionable sports, homeland and 7 sins, which represent outfits related to the cardinal sins. Vincent Yu, assistant professor of fashion merchandising at Adrian College, asked his students to create a fashion magazine and they chose Manifest as the title. We can manifest many different things in our lives, Yu said in the release. So the track just took the name back and we're calling it Manifest the Runway. Classroom courses in the Fashion Merchandising program include an introduction to the industry, textiles, fashion history, visual merchandising and fashion promotions, and assortment planning, in addition of an internship requirement. Other opportunities include a semester of study abroad through Regents University in London, visits to the Apparel Mart at StyleMax in Chicago, and trips to fashion capitals such as London, Paris, and Milan. Career opportunities include visual merchandising, merchandise buying, marketing, assortment planning, entrepreneurship, retail and sustainability. Fashion merchandising students at Adrian College had to source their own clothes for Wednesday's show by going to thrift stores or borrowing pieces from friends. They had to use a lot of ingenuity to create their outfits, Yu said. I want my students to have the best experience. My teaching philosophy is: I want them to be hands-on and experience what they will do when they graduate from school. And another thing is to build their portfolio. In fashion design this is very important. Even if they work in marketing or event planning, the fashion show and magazine can help them with their portfolio. Subscribe now:For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school and college sports content. Yu joined Adrian College a few years ago after working as a fashion designer in New York for Marchesa and Giuseppe Zanotti. He is originally from Taipei, Taiwan. Some Adrian residents recognized him from the reality TV show, Project track. The students are very creative with their projects, so I'm excited to see them on the podium, Yu said. For more information about the Hickman Gallery or the Adrian Colleges Fashion Merchandising program, visit adrian.edu. Contact journalist Brad Heineman at[email protected]or follow him on X, formerly Twitter:twitter.com/LenaweeHeineman.

