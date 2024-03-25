Fashion
Has fashion canceled its cancellation? Balenciaga, Ye and John Galliano suggest this is the case
John Galliano's High & Low, the feature-length documentary about the former Dior designers who fell from grace after a drunken anti-Semitic rant in a Paris bar in 2011, and its long comeback, is interesting for several reasons. It's an opportunity to hear Mr. Galliano himself talk about his struggles, among other things, and look back at the fashion world of the 1990s. But just as striking is the number of thoughts he generated, pondering Mr. Galliano's transgressions, his repentance and, it seems, the current state of forgiveness.
Indeed, the film's greatest significance may have less to do with the story it tells than with what it appears to represent: the official end of Mr. Galliano's time in the wilderness. It serves as a coda to a period that began with his firing from Dior and his subsequent conviction for hate crimes and which lasted through a long period of atonement and a new job at Maison Margiela, where Mr. Galliano's work is celebrated again.
As such, it also reflects a move away from the age of outrage, particularly in fashion. It appears that ultimately everyone will be allowed to return, said Achim Berg, former head of McKinsey & Company's global apparel, fashion and luxury group.
Although individuals in other industries have been canceled and returned to public life, Aziz Ansari and Louis CK come to mind that fashion is unique in the way it uses people to humanize brands, which means their actions are intrinsically linked to the fortunes of a much larger company. just like their creations.
Perhaps the only equivalent is the restaurant world, although designers and celebrities generally have greater notoriety than even the most famous chefs, and the financial implications are significantly greater. As a result, it is possible that in this case, as with many trends, where is the fashion, where is the culture. Or vice versa.
After all, beyond Mr. Galliano, a brief list of those once in disgrace who are reappearing includes:
Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, who was widely criticized and lost his corporate contracts after his own racist and anti-Semitic statements in 2022. Last month, however, Ye appeared at the top of the Marni parade, and it is currently presented. in the Y/Projects 10th anniversary lookbook, alongside Charli XCX and Tyga. Adidas, despite ending its official relationship with him, continues to promote and sell his Yeezy shares.
Balenciaga, which was flooded by a social media mob in 2022 after a poorly judged holiday ad campaign, led some people to claim the brand promoted child pornography. Now, she not only has the stamp of approval from brand ambassadors Kim Kardashian (formerly a fan of the brand who distanced herself after the controversy but very publicly returned to the fold), Nicole Kidman and Michelle Yeoh, but has found a new boost after a popular recent show, which ignored the hairshirt of atonement to make high-octane statements.
Dolce & Gabbana, which suffered a fall from grace in 2018, when it seemed to offend all of China with an ad campaign trafficking in racial stereotypes, and which was preceded by numerous insults about size and sexual orientation. In 2022, the brand not only appeared to sponsor an entire Kardashian wedding, but also collaborated with Kim, and recently, he is omnipresent on the red carpet. Usher and Alicia Keys wore the brand for their Super Bowl performance, watched by 123.7 million viewers.
Marchesa, founded by Georgina Chapman, the ex-wife of Harvey Weinstein, who went silent immediately after the revelation of Mr. Weinstein's criminal actions, but has once again become an awards show powerhouse for the likes of Hannah Waddingham and Padma. Lakshmi.
Alexander Wang, accused of sexual misconduct in 2021, later settled a lawsuit and put on a show last year attended by the great and good of New York and Los Angeles.
Theories of relativity
It's easy to dismiss fashion's fickleness as a product of its superficiality. After all, this is an industry focused on change almost every four months, but something more complicated and more significant could happen.
“I think it's directly related to the industry's current obsession with discretion and propriety, its non-confrontational nature and its aversion to risk,” said Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, the stylist and activist, nodding to fashion's tendency to play it safe in the face of uncertain economic and economic times. The political climate encourages a return to the known (white male designers with the same facial hair, for example), even if the known has a few skeletons in its closet.
Mr. Berg said it might just be a matter of proportion. There is so much tension in the world right now, with such enormous implications, that everything else seems less serious in comparison. He also said: “After the last US election, all the parameters of what is acceptable or not have changed, and not just in fashion. According to him, Cancel Culture itself could be a phenomenon of the Covid era.
We may be facing a level of outrage fatigue, said Susan Scafidi, founder of the Fashion Law Institute at Fordham University. With waves of scandals, the first is the worst, but each excuse we collectively accept lessens the drama of the next incident.
This is especially true when the actions for which excuses are so varied, from sexual assault to hate crimes to racial slurs to guilt by association to actual crimes that can, and sometimes are, prosecuted in court up to crimes in the court of public opinion.
And yet, as Julie Zerbo, founder of The Fashion Law, pointed out, the details and severity of the offense may differ, but the scenario is broadly the same. They start with an online outcry, followed by an apology, a retreat to focus on work (or something like that), a fallow period and then a re-emergence, chastened but accepted. This pattern has become so predictable that it is almost mechanical. And this encourages a tendency to view all cases as the same, to confuse the most serious with the least.
Especially since transgressions seem less shocking the more they recede in the rearview mirror or are replaced by new ones. In a world with short attention spans, people can only pay attention to so many wrongdoings at a time.
It is perhaps no coincidence that the founders of Diet Prada, the fashion watchdog Instagram account that rose to prominence for its willingness to expose wrongdoing, declined to comment for this article and focused on broader reporting on fashion.
Crime and Punishment
Is there anything that is not forgivable? For those who don't return to their former status, Anand Jon and Harvey Weinstein come to mind, because their transgressions are so serious that the justice system intervenes, Ms. Scafidi said.
It is also worth noting that, as Ms. Zerbo said, what happens in the echo chamber of, say, Fashion X, and what the global consumer knows may be different. Balenciaga has never experienced the same backlash in Asia as in the West. And although celebrities were wary of Dolce & Gabbana for a few months after the China blowup, they quickly regained the upper hand when the red carpets (and free trips to Italy for the extravaganza of sewing) beckoned to them.
None of those people were ever canceled, Ms. Karefa-Johnson said. They were simply removed from the spotlight. Eventually enough time passes that the canceled people can uncancel themselves through their work, or their persistent genius, or their money-making potential, or their social capital that never fully depreciated, she declared.
For Anna Wintour, the editor in chief of Vogue, who was instrumental in the return of at least three of the canceled designers, Mr. Galliano, whose return to fashion she helped orchestrate; Ms. Chapman, whom she profiled in Vogue in 2018; and Demna de Balenciaga, whose mea culpa she posted early last year that it was more of a change of direction after a return to mob mentality.
For me, the problem is not only forgiveness, but also how harshly we judge people in the first place, she wrote in an email. I believe our culture has begun to move too quickly toward condemnation and a sense of certainty that certain offenses or mistakes are unforgivable. The truth is that we rarely know the whole story and we are all fallible.
Although Ms. Wintour acknowledged there was unforgivable behavior, she declined to elaborate on what might be considered such, but presumably cases like those cited by Ms. Scafidi, which involve a crime. Overall, she said, we need to show more compassion, understanding and forgiveness, not less.
Can you forgive but not forget?
The problem is: how do we measure repentance? No one can look into someone else's soul. Is it money intended for the injured person in perpetuity? In the work itself? Public shaming requires public agreement on what constitutes atonement and how that can or should be evaluated, and that is a much more difficult subject to address. It really is easier to shrug your shoulders and move on.
For my part, I have not forgiven Dolce & Gabbana, Ms. Karefa-Johnson said. She has refused to photograph clothes from that brand for the past five years, in part because she didn't find the public apology unconvincing. For me, there is a very clear path to redemption. This looks a lot like financial reparations
The problem, says Scafidi, is this: Ultimately, consumers make their fashion choices by looking in the mirror, not the designer behind it. It can be difficult to turn away from a flattering look to uphold an invisible principle. And where consumers and their wallets go, businesses follow. To some extent, it has always been this way.
The ideal text for a designer's public pardon might be Chanel after World War II, Ms. Scafidi continued, referring to the brand's continued global adoption as a model of chic despite Coco Chanel's role as a collaborator Nazi, now told on screen in the Apple TV+ fictional series The New Look.
With each biography or dramatization that reminds us of its Nazi associations, Ms. Scafidi said, the price of the 2.55 bag seems to rise a little more. She didn't talk about money.
