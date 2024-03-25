Has fashion canceled its cancellation? Balenciaga, Ye and John Galliano suggest this is the case

Perhaps the only equivalent is the restaurant world, although designers and celebrities generally have greater notoriety than even the most famous chefs, and the financial implications are significantly greater. As a result, it is possible that in this case, as with many trends, where is the fashion, where is the culture. Or vice versa.

After all, beyond Mr. Galliano, a brief list of those once in disgrace who are reappearing includes:

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, who was widely criticized and lost his corporate contracts after his own racist and anti-Semitic statements in 2022. Last month, however, Ye appeared at the top of the Marni parade, and it is currently presented. in the Y/Projects 10th anniversary lookbook, alongside Charli XCX and Tyga. Adidas, despite ending its official relationship with him, continues to promote and sell his Yeezy shares.

Balenciaga, which was flooded by a social media mob in 2022 after a poorly judged holiday ad campaign, led some people to claim the brand promoted child pornography. Now, she not only has the stamp of approval from brand ambassadors Kim Kardashian (formerly a fan of the brand who distanced herself after the controversy but very publicly returned to the fold), Nicole Kidman and Michelle Yeoh, but has found a new boost after a popular recent show, which ignored the hairshirt of atonement to make high-octane statements.

Dolce & Gabbana, which suffered a fall from grace in 2018, when it seemed to offend all of China with an ad campaign trafficking in racial stereotypes, and which was preceded by numerous insults about size and sexual orientation. In 2022, the brand not only appeared to sponsor an entire Kardashian wedding, but also collaborated with Kim, and recently, he is omnipresent on the red carpet. Usher and Alicia Keys wore the brand for their Super Bowl performance, watched by 123.7 million viewers.