Kylie Jenner leaves fans speechless in skintight latex dress for her new Vodka Soda launch party





Kylie Jenner pulled out all the stops for the launch party for its canned vodka soda brand Sprinter in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 21. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 26, put those famous Kardashian/Jenner curves on display for the star-studded event, wearing a stunning skintight latex dress that undoubtedly stole the show. (Check out some more photos here.) We don't know if or how she was able to sit in it! The 125 Best New Beauty Launches of 2023 TikTok.com/@kyliejenner Kylie Jenner stuns in curve-hugging black latex dress The mother-of-two's stunning dress featured a very daring plunging neckline, but a more modest (by Kardashian/Jenner standards!) knee-length hemline. She accessorized with statement clear heels and opted to forgo jewelry, save for a delicate gold chain bracelet on one arm. The Khy founder undoubtedly looked amazing, but she might once again have fans wondering if Ozempic or a similar weight loss injection is behind her ultra-thin figure. If you recall, she caused some controversy earlier this month when she launched her Cosmic perfume, wearing a stunning backless dress that showed off her extremely slender figure. Some fans took to Instagram at the time to comment, with one writing: “Ozempic works great on you.” @Kylie Jenner the look is with the shades – rosaliafenty_ Fan comments THE The Kardashians The star shared a video of her look on her TikTok account, which predictably sent her fans into a frenzy. “Mother is always mothering,” one fan said. “You are that girl,” praised another, while someone else called her “gorgeous,” followed by the red rose emoji. “Beautiful,” another simply added. “Kylie, you are so beautiful,” gushed another. “Short hair looks so good,” another complimented, followed by red heart and heart eyes emojis. “Stunning girl,” another fan commented, followed by the crying emoji, while another rightly deemed the look “killer.”

