Revolutionizing men's fashion with vibrant ensembles – News





Experience the fusion of tradition and modernity as Alam Najiullah reveals his colorful wedding designs and bespoke designs, setting a new standard in men's attire. By Ghazala Tikki Zaman and Tabassum Vally

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 10:49 AM Alam Najiullah is a designer who stands out for his vibrant colors. Najiullah is the founder of the men's store Cotton and Cotton. The store is known for its high-quality textiles and confections. Recently, Najiullah visited Dubai and organized a large exhibition at the famous Conrad Hotel. The exhibition attracted many fashion enthusiasts and the Najiullah clothing line was appreciated by a large number of visitors to the exhibition. December 2023 is a milestone for Najiullah as it is the year he organized an exhibition, for the first time in the Middle East.

In the 1990s, Najiullah opened his men's boutique in Karachi. Initially, the store offered high-quality men's shirts. Each piece has been meticulously crafted and the finest materials have been used to create an elegant ensemble. Having earned an unrivaled reputation for his finest shirts and accessories, Najiullah has crossed borders to promote his clothing line. It was a great moment for him when he found customers on London's most famous street. Those who know the famous Jermyn Street and Seville Row know that the best men's clothing stores are located here. It was a proud moment for Najiullah and for Pakistan. With a reputation as the best, Najiullah quickly expanded his stores to Toronto and Madison Avenue. However, Najiullah is now moving from lines of monochrome shirts and suits to colorful wedding ensembles. Najiullah has recently designed men's shirts and jackets in flamboyant colors that can uplift the mood at any time. He believes that the norm that men look better in muted colors needs to be broken. Men should dress in bright colors, especially in today's world where the days are many and stressful. Colors play an important role in life and a bright color can be inspiring any day. Najiullah's new overall line is embellished with ethnic embroidery and he has cleverly used traditional materials like kamkhab and velvet. A new concept of wedding capsules in men's wear is Najiullah's new creative innovation in the field of men's wear. This makes its men's clothing line unique. To Najiullah, it seems almost unfair that men, even during the time of weddings and festivals, seem prosaic and limited in their choice of clothing, compared to women who have a plethora of choices. This is why Najiullah brings a touch of newness to men's wear encompassing colorful embroidery, zari and handwoven materials. It’s time to innovate and reinvent menswear, a belief of Najiullah that is well represented in his designs.

