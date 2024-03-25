Fashion
13 Best Fashion Deals From Amazon's Big Spring Sale Weekend Starting At Just $8
Well done for the weekend! After a long week, you deserve to treat yourself to a shopping spree. It’s our idea of happy hour! But you don't need to splurge on shopping. From now until Monday, take advantage of incredible deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale!
24 Fashion Deals for Rich Moms to Shop During Amazon's Big Spring Sale
We've rounded up our 13 favorite fashion finds from this limited-time savings event. Sweater sets, sunglasses and sandals, oh my! Strut your way through spring and summer in these sunny styles from Amazon, on sale for up to 57% off!
JW Pei Saddle Shoulder Bag
This JW Pei embossed saddle shoulder bag is so chic! Take this versatile handbag from errands to events.
On sale: $67
Was $79You save 15%
High-waisted leggings with pocket Colorfulkoala
We hereby request to add pockets to all leggings! These high-waisted yoga pants are flattering and functional.
On sale: $20
Was $30You save 33%
White Levis Jeans
Now that it's spring, it's officially white jeans time! We will be wearing these Levi's all season long.
On sale: $35
Was $60You save 42%
Tanming Two-Piece Knit Set
A stylish set that looks like pajamas? Sign We up! This loungewear look is perfect for traveling.
On sale: $37
Was $43You save 14%
Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses
Topgun atmosphere! These classic Ray-Ban aviators will never go out of style.
On sale: $171
Was $221You save 23%
Drop sandals
This style of sandals is on trend for spring and summer, so grab these shoes while they're still on sale!
On sale: $32
Was $40You save 20%
Big Spring Sale at Amazon: Get These Best-Selling Bags, Sunglasses, and More
Blencot long-sleeved floral maxi dress
Even though temperatures are still transient, stay warm in this long-sleeved floral maxi dress. Effortlessly elegant!
On sale: $40
Was $80You save 50%
Secret Victories Push-Up Bra
We're letting you in on a little secret: Victoria's Secret is now available on Amazon! Get this push-up bra for 57% off!
On sale: $30
Was $70You save 57%
Pretty Garden One Shoulder Tiered Maxi Dress
How darling is this one-shoulder floral maxi dress? Give it a whirl and a whirl!
On sale: $38
Was $47You save 19%
Ekouaer floral sweater set
Flowers for spring? Innovative. This sweater set is groovy, baby!
On sale: $29
Was $47You save 38%
Merokeety Blazer
This beautiful blazer means business! It's the perfect shade for spring and summer.
On sale: $36
Was $54You save 33%
Blencot lace trim top
Don't know what to wear for a date? This lace-trimmed top is the answer!
On sale: $15
Was $35You save 57%
Belt bag
Have your hands free everywhere with this pretty fanny pack! We can't believe it's on sale for just $8.
On sale: $8
Was $10You save 20%
Easy Spring Fashion Finds to Shop During Amazon's Big Spring Sale
See more weekly purchases from us
|
