Wilson Elementary School teacher on leave in response to school newsletter article calling for students to dress as “slaves and tramps” for jazz event
The music teacher at Wilson Elementary School has been replaced at least until the end of the year after she was accused of writing a racist article in the school newsletter.
The teacher, Tamera Knapp, is on administrative leave while the district conducts an investigation into the incident earlier this month.
On March 4, Wilson Principal Christina Admire announced that someone else would now teach music and noted that a thorough investigation was underway into the newsletter. A week later, Admire announced the replacement of a music teacher until at least the end of the year.
Once again, the content shared in last week's report card is unacceptable and in no way aligns with our values, Admires said in the letter to parents. Nor does it reflect the professional judgment of the thousands of SPS educators who have devoted countless hours of training to become more fluent and culturally responsive.
The newsletter in question was sent out earlier this month to promote a school event called We Haz Jazz! which would have taken place on March 26. Shared with parents by the school, the newsletter invited participants to take a journey from today, to the era of slavery in America, writing that students could dress in slaves, tramps or preparing for an evening in jazz clubs.
A Spokane Public Schools email address associated with Knapp, who taught at Wilson and Hutton elementary schools, was included at the end of the newsletter article that sparked the controversy.
Spokanes NAACP said the apology does not undo the harmful impacts of the racist newsletter. On Wednesday, the organization hosted a community town hall to discuss the incident and the broader impact of racism within Spokane Public Schools.
Spokane NAACP President Lisa Gardner said during the meeting that the community must hold Spokane Public Schools accountable for racism within the district.
That's community. It's about accountability. It's time. Were tired. We were tired of talking about it. We were tired of reading about it in the newspapers. It's time to do something. It's time to continue to hold the system accountable, she said.
Knapp has taught music and orchestra since 1994, according to a biography posted on the district's website.
Through an individual who opened the door to his residence, Knapp declined to comment. The person who answered the door said they could not comment because the incident was still under investigation.
Scott Finnie, director of Eastern Washington University's African Studies Program and executive director of EWU's Race and Cultural Studies Program, said at last week's NAACP meeting that the newsletter was an episodic tragedy underlying systemic cancer.
The first thing is to admit that there really is something wrong and have it expressed in a public statement. And I think this is the beginning. After that, I think we need to look at what is systemically broken, he said, while calling on Spokane Public Schools to do more to address racism within their institution.
Speaking at the NAACP event during questions from the audience, Mike Dix said his child was a Knapp student. He argued that while discipline was required, removing Knapp from his job at Wilson was too harsh.
Dix said the We Haz Jazz! The event may have been misinterpreted and Knapp should be reinstated to her position.
Wilson and district leadership should have recognized the mistake, corrected it, disciplined it, learned from it and then moved forward in a positive manner. We should teach our children that mistakes are made. Sometimes they may or may not be fixed. And learn from them and move forward in a positive way. Overall, the Wilson community is sorry for this issue, has learned from it, and should move forward in a positive manner. Miss Knapp should be welcomed back to her position at Wilson as a music teacher, Dix said to boos from others at the meeting.
In response to the parent, Allie Campbell, a panelist at the event and a teacher at Adams Elementary School, said what Knapp did was harmful and it was right to remove her from her position.
When it comes to harming children, there is no place for that. It's not just bad for one day, nor just for one week, Campbell said. We cannot make these mistakes. It's non-negotiable. Maybe that means you don't deserve to be an educator. Being an educator is a choice we have all made. There is no place to hurt and harm a child. We need to be a district that steps up to the plate with this.
Natasha Carpenter, another Spokane Public Schools teacher, said Wilson's newsletter was not an isolated incident and pointed to an incident in 2022 when a teacher at Shadle Park High School used the N-word in class.
It's not just one school. When educators feel like they can say (the N-word) without any repercussions, something is happening in our district, she said.
