“I don’t buy” new clothes for Holi and “I love wearing men’s clothes”





When it comes to celebrating Holi, even our beloved celebrities love to embrace their festive vibes. Just like us, they too are wondering about the perfect outfit for the occasion. Have you ever wondered which fashion icon Kriti Sanon prefers to wear on Holi? Well, she revealed the truth in an exclusive chat with NDTV. Kriti revealed that her favorite choice was “anything white.” She mentioned loving the comfort of denim paired with a shirt for the festival of colors. What's particularly interesting is that she doesn't believe in splurging on a new shirt; instead, she opts for an oldie who she doesn't mind getting a little dirty. Kriti's tip for Holi fashion is simple but practical: “You pull out a white shirt that you can spoil.” So, if you are wondering about your Holi outfit, take inspiration from Kriti and wear this comfy white outfit. Watch the full interview here: Read also: Lakme Fashion Week: Kriti Sanon Uptown Fun in a Brightly Printed Kanika Goyal Dress for Skechers Favorite fashion trend from the past When asked about an old fashion trend that she would like to revive, Kriti Sanon expressed her fondness for boyfriend jeans, which she believes are not as trendy today as they used to be. The star said: “Boyfriend jeans aren't as trendy as they used to be. Mom jeans are in style now. I used to like really baggy boyfriend jeans. I don't think I like seeing men in skirts Sharing her views on gender neutral fashion, Kriti Sanon said, “I’m not sure. I don't think I like seeing men in skirts. But it's my personal choice. But besides, I love wearing men's clothing. I think I look great in men's clothing. Just like suits and ties, I love women wearing men's clothing. I'm sorry guys. But the opposite is a bit like a personal choice this is not mineThree-piece suit with tie, blazer, all that, I really like it. I also like oversized clothes. Men's clothing ends up being oversized for me. Last minute outfit choices for a girls' outing “If it's a night out, then just a dress, preferably just a black dress, so you don't have to think. If it's daytime, then I like day dresses too. But I prefer jeans boyfriend, sneakers, and a very fitted crop top, replied Kriti Sanon when we asked her about her favorite outfit for a girls' night out. Kriti Sanon gets distracted before hitting the ramp Kriti Sanon, who started her career as a model, admits to feeling nervous before her walk on the ramp. She shared, “Just a few seconds before yes. When there's almost a hand on your shoulder indicating they're about to say: Go ahead.” So I take a deep breath, that's what I kind of do. Before that, I try to distract myself. I'll talk to anyone. I'll be like, just talk to me. Read also: Miss World 2024: from Pooja Hegde to Kriti Sanon, the most stylish celebrities on the red carpet

