Fashion Trends and Brands to Know for Spring 2024

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: (Editorial use only – for non-editorial use, please seek approval from … [+] Fashion House) Models walk on the runway during the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images

As expected, the fashion forecast for spring 2024 featured an abundance of florals. Flower-shaped sconces were abundant at Balmain, Loewe, Margiela. There were botanical prints of all varieties. Some were bright and vibrant, while others were more dramatic and hyper-realistic. Other trends that re-emerged this season also included sleek, tailored suits in neutral tones, layers of sheer, color blocking, and a playful twist on country club dressing.

Among all the style propositions presented on the catwalk for 2024, however, there were two trends that seemed truly revolutionary.

Return to Bohemia

ChloeThe newly resurrected bohemian girl for fall 2024 has sparked excitement, especially among those of us who spent much of our twenties in chunky heels, oversized vintage glasses, flared jeans, and baggy tops . In the early 2000s, the bohemian-chic ideal was embodied through the looks of the Olsen twins (before The Row era, of course), Sienna Miller and Nicole Richie. Their colorful, whimsical, magpie-like sensibilities fed the sartorial appetites of a burgeoning group of street-style paparazzi.

Since then, countless bohemian-chic iterations have attempted a comeback. None came close to the modernism and more refined twist we now see from fashion heroes, both unsung and revered.

Chemana Kamalis' homage to Karl Lagerfeld's bohemian vision for Chloé emphasizes ease and a sense of freedom in modern dressing via light layers of sheer, pristine lace and muted hues.

PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For non-editorial use, please seek approval from … [+] Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Chlo Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images

As we eagerly await fall to get our hands on the much-talked-about Kamalis collection, these edgy, under-the-radar brands are giving us a head start in our collective return to bohemianism.

The sleeper was in the spotlight this spring with its new collection of linen dresses inspired by the English horticulturist Ellen Willmott. It features voluminous sleeves, ruched floral details and off-the-shoulder necklines.

Atlanta linen dress with rose detail in black by SLEEPER GRECKO SZYMON

Atlanta linen dress with rose detail in blue by SLEEPER STUDIO NZ

Coquelicots kitten heel mules by SLEEPER SLEEPER

Jamemmes iconic origami folds have been reimagined in the Artificial Garden collection for spring to add texture, dimension and drama to any bohemian-inspired ensemble. Designer Julie Yarmoliuk explains: “I imagine our items as timeless as the mysterious flowers, which were created to remain outside the constraints of seasons and deadlines, remaining frozen in their beauty. Each piece tells a story that knows no place, no time, no limits. It is a celebration of the surreal, the unexpected and the everlasting charm that transcends the ordinary.

I love Spring 2024 I LOVE

I love Spring 2024 I LOVE

I love Spring 2024 I LOVE

Homily is a sustainable brand that reworks vintage shirts. Her collection for spring 2024, aptly named Fervent Heart, deconstructs shirting by adding lace, floral details and pom-poms. Designer Kostiantyn Omelia shares, “Almost every piece in our collection is made from vintage shirts or leftover fabrics found at thrift and stock stores. Although they are often overlooked, they mark the beginning of something beautiful and unique for me.”

Homily 2024 HOMILY

HOMILY Spring 2024 HOMILY

Understated luxury is here to stay

Phoebe PhiloThe brand's highly anticipated collection, also known as Second Edition, was finally released this spring on its website. The elusive designer, who was reportedly MIA during press previews in late 2023, has made her presence felt through distinctive design codes that resonate with a fiercely loyal audience. No matter the season, Philos fashion fans never seem to tire of its clean, almost clinical silhouettes, impeccable tailoring and use of fabrics designed for style royalty.

Phoebe Philo Spring 2024 PHOBE PHILO

Phoebe Philo Spring 2024 PHOEBE PHILO

Phoebe Philo Spring 2024 PHOEBE PHILO

If anything, Philos' work and the warm reception he's enjoyed from fashion cognoscenti are a clear indication that quiet luxury is here to stay. A few key pieces in your wardrobe this spring can take your look from basic to dandy.

Brochu Walker is a little-known brand that has long subscribed to the principles of luxury. For spring 2024, creative director Karine Dubner envisioned a simple, transitional wardrobe that uses luxurious fabrics like cashmere while exploring custom shades of white and other neutral tones.

The Kate shirt by Brochu Walker BROCHU WALKER

The Everyday Tote by Brochu Walker BROCHU WALKER

Cashmere Shaket by Brochu Walker BROCHU WALKER

Marsego is an emerging brand from Ukraine that has carved a niche for itself in the elevated basics category. Most recently, she launched a special capsule collection made in collaboration with model and social media personality Anna Andres. The team describes: Our collections are designed to help customers create the ideal basic wardrobe. The pieces can be easily combined with other garments. The Atlas silk suit and matching scarf pay homage to the aesthetic, elegance and enduring charm of France.

Marsego Atlas Capsule Collection MARSEGO

Atlas silk suit with calla flower prints by Marsego MARSEGO

Malene Birger presents a relaxed and refined collection for spring, on the Greek island of Hydra. True to its roots in Scandinavian minimalism, the Danish brand crafts a design narrative this season through easy, durable silhouettes cut from luxurious fabrics. Maja Dixdotter, creative director of Malene Birger, explains that the Malgosia Bela model symbolizes everything the BY MALENE BIRGER collection stands for. She is confident, intelligent and secure in her own skin. Photographing her wearing casual spring looks on Hydra, an island that communicates culture and understated luxury, was a very personal experience, as Malgosia has a home here. She also maintains a strong bond with Suzanne Koller, who knows the island well. The result is a series of intimate, honest portraits, imbued with feminine creativity,

Birger Spring 2024 models MALENE BIRGER

Birger Spring 2024 models MALENE BIRGER