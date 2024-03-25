9 Vols down Vanderbilt, 6-1





NASHVILLE, Tenn. The ninth-ranked Tennessee men's tennis team took care of business against foe No. 56 Vanderbilt on the road Sunday afternoon, 6-1, at Ensworth School. The ninth-ranked Tennessee men's tennis team took care of business against foe No. 56 Vanderbilt on the road Sunday afternoon, 6-1, at Ensworth School. The Vols (17-4, 6-1 SEC) battled back to win the doubleheader against the Commodores (11-8, 2-5 SEC) behind a 6-2 effort from the seventh-place duo. Johannus Monday And Angel Diaz ahead of Joubert Klopper and Michael Ross, ranked 54th as a duo, in first place. After VU scored a 6-4 victory on court three, Shunsuke Mitsui And Filip Pieczonka ranked 20th in the country, battled back to defeat Jérémie Casabon and Nathan Cox in a 7-3 to 6-all tiebreaker. Monday, fifth, earned UT's first singles victory, defeating No. 85 Danil Panarin, 6-4, 6-2, at the top of the lineup. During his SEC debut, Nicolas Kobelt defeated Ross 7-6 (4), 6-1 on court four. Diaz won the match for the Vols with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Hugo Coquelin on court six. VU scored its only point of the day with a victory on court two. No. 109 Pieczonka defeated Casabon 7-6(3), 6-3 in 5th place, while Chris Li earned a 7-6 (7), 4-6, 10-8 victory over Cox on the third court to complete singles play. CHRIS LI FIND A RAINUR Li is currently on a six-game SEC winning streak and holds a 7-1 record at third place Tennessee. JOMO AGAINST. RANKED OPPONENTS Monday marked his 50th career victory against a ranked opponent with his straight-sets victory over VU's No. 85 Danil Panarin. The senior is an impressive 10-0 against top-10 opponents and is three singles wins short of eclipsing 100 career victories. ANGEL AND JOMO AT NO. 1 Diaz and Monday, ranked seventh in the country as a duo, recorded their 10th dual match win of 2024 with their 6-2 effort over Klopper and Ross, the No. 54 Commodores. The duo holds a 6-1 record against ranked opponents this season. FOLLOWING Tennessee will host No. 28 Alabama on March 29 at Barksdale Stadium. RESULTS

Double 1. #7 Angel Diaz And Johannus Monday (UT) def. #54 Joubert Klopper and Michael Ross (VU), 6-2

2. #20 Shunsuke Mitsui And Filip Pieczonka (UT) def. Jérémie Casabon and Nathan Cox (VU), 7-6(3)

3. Hugo Coquelin def. Filip Apltauer And Younes Lalami (UT), 6-4 Order of arrival: 1,3,2 Simple 1. #5 Johannus Monday (UT) def. #85 Daniel Panarin (VU), 6-4, 6-2

2. Joubert Klopper (VU) def. #40 Shunsuke Mitsui (UT), 6-3, 6-4

3. Chris Li (UT) def. Nathan Cox (VU), 7-6(7), 4-6, 10-8

4. Nicolas Kobelt (UT) def. Michael Ross (VU), 7-6 (4), 6-1

5. #109 Filip Pieczonka (UT) def. Jérémie Casabon (VU), 7-6(3), 6-3

6. Angel Diaz (UT) def. Hugues Coquelin (VU), 7-5, 6-3 Order of arrival: 1,4,6,2,5,3

