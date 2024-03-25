Fashion
Business Security Camera Program Testimonial | Commerce Department
Financial assistance is available for businesses across the city! THE Business Security Camera Program encourages businesses to purchase and install outdoor security cameras on commercial properties. The program aims to increase the safety of shoppers, residents and employees.
The Business Security Camera Program is a program of the Commerce Department support equitable neighborhood revitalization efforts where businesses can operate safely and realize their commercial zone dreams.
In this series, we highlight small business stories which purchased and installed outdoor cameras on its commercial properties in Philadelphia. Heard from James Singleton (JS), owner of Smooth Like That in the Olney neighborhood, explains what the business security camera program means for him and his business:
Tell us a little about your business. What services does your company offer?
JS: Smooth Like That is a high-end fashion boutique, successfully operating for over twenty-five years. Our men's clothing is available in all shapes and sizes. We also offer a free consultation and have a professional tailor on site. As part of my business model, we strive to provide good service to residents of the Olney neighborhood and throughout the city when they come to visit us.
What does having a storefront in Philadelphia mean to you?
JS: I started in this business when I was 16, working in a men's clothing store for about 20 years. Then one day, I decided to start my own clothing store. I've been doing this for 44 years now, and having a storefront means a lot to me. I like to support my customers, who in return spread the word about my business through satisfied services.
What would you like your customers to know and feel when they enter your storefront?
JS: I want everyone to feel like they have expert support and customer service. We dress every man, for every occasion, tailor-made to suit him perfectly. My customers would tell me they need something for the weekend, and we pick a few options and see which ones they like best. The trust with our customers is special.
When did your business apply for the Business Security Camera Program and why?
JS: I wanted to have as many exterior security cameras around my storefront because a lot can happen there. These cameras are also useful to police officers in the event of an incident in the area.
How does the program impact your business? What difference(s) have you noticed since the installation of exterior surveillance cameras?
JS: These cameras are useful in commercial areas, because everyone feels safer, as if there were commercial areas. eyes there to monitor activities. This helps you see in advance who might be there and take as many precautions as possible, which is very helpful.
Would you recommend a business owner apply for the Business Security Camera Program, and why?
JS: Yes, I would recommend business owners to apply for this funding. Exterior security cameras on your commercial properties can help you feel safer. These cameras also help you know what's going on around your storefront before you open in the morning and before you close in the evening.
Is there anything else you would like to share with us?
JS: The staff at the Department of Commerce are great people. If I have a problem with my outdoor security cameras, I call them and they make sure the cameras are working properly. Great people, great team, including 5th Street North Revitalization Project.
Do you want to buy and install security cameras for your storefront? We are here to help you.
Contact our Office of Business Services (OBS) by email [email protected] or by calling (215) 683-2100. Obs. provides one-on-one assistance, customer service, outreach and training to businesses across the city. Our business services managers speak many languages and can also meet with you in person.
