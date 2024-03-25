Northwestern's season ends against UConn buzzsaw

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Every team will ultimately reach the end of the road in the 2023-24 campaign, and every team in the field of 68 — except the NCAA champions — will leave empty-handed.

Sunday night's matchup between No. 9 seed Northwestern and No. 1 overall seed UConn marked the end of the season for coach Chris Collins' group in a complete loss 75 -58. Once the final buzzer sounded, confirming a result decided well before the final moments of the match, the players and coaches solemnly left the floor of the Barclays Center.

“It wasn’t our night tonight,” Collins said. “But all the teams, except one, will feel like us. Unfortunately for us, that night was tonight. We came across a team that outclassed us.

The game had all the makings of David versus Goliath. A once overlooked point guard, graduate student guard Boo Buie, and his potentially powerful supporting cast looking to send him out on a high note have crossed paths with the reigning national champions in search of another title.

However, the Huskies (33-3, 18-2 Big East) quashed any semblance of an upset shot early in the game, leaving the Wildcats (22-12, 12-8 Big Ten) in an insurmountable deficit. Buie had slain many giants during his storied career, but Sunday proved to be a trying story for the point guard.

Behind the steady presence of UConn center Donovan Clingan, the Huskies took a 40-18 halftime lead. The 7-foot-2 phenom finished the night with a near triple-double, posting 14 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks. Running the show, UConn guard Tristen Newton scored 20 points and distributed 10 assists.

Collins said the Huskies' collective strength made it difficult to block a scorer.

“They're really good, (and) the thing is, there's not a lot of weaknesses,” Collins said. “They have five guys who can all score. They are very athletic. I was very impressed with their defense…They have all the ingredients to win another championship.

In Buie's final collegiate game, Newton and guard Stephon Castle hounded NU's program cornerstone, holding him to nine points on a 2-of-15 clip from the field. UConn coach Dan Hurley said slowing down Buie beyond the arc was a crucial point, and his team didn't allow a single conversion downtown on the graduate student guard's three tries.

In a fighting style familiar to the 'Cats, Collins' side gave one last push in the second half rather than capitulate to certain defeat.

“We just struggled in the first half, and by halftime we were basically saying, 'Settle down, come out here and fight,'” Buie said. “We were down a lot at that point, but we just looked at it like it was 0-0. We knew we weren't going to give up because it's not us.

Even though the year ended decisively for NU, the 'Cats embarked on a journey filled with tumultuous twists and turns, continuing to fight every step of the way. The team's history will not be defined by a single loss – or any victory, for that matter.

Instead, NU proved to be a program built on an innate ability to weather a storm.

“They emptied the tank,” Collins said. “They maximized it. We maximized every ounce of what we had.

When senior center Matthew Nicholson suffered a season-ending injury less than a month after senior guard Ty Berry's campaign ended, Collins brought in two young players to fill their lofty shoes.

With sophomore forward Nick Martinelli and redshirt freshman forward Luke Hunger stepping into the starting roles, sophomore guard Blake Smith carved his own rotation piece, where he brought effort and intensity on hardwood.

Of course, the story must have its central character in Buie, whose legendary career has expanded further into immortality this season. Buie and graduate student guard Ryan Langborg have formed a lethal tandem from beyond the arc this season, getting along as if they had shared the floor for four seasons rather than one.

Accompanying Buie's departure, junior guard Brooks Barnhizer will now look to take the next step from a stellar second option to superstar status. Barnhizer left it all on the field this season, tearfully hugging his teammates and coaches as he left for good.

Much remains unknown regarding the 'Cats' future prospects and how the team will attack the offseason. Potential stars could collapse, and some, thought to be in decline, could rise like never before. But NU's legacy will long outlast the final leg of a winding path.

“This team will forever hold a special place in my heart,” Collins said.

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @jakeepste1n

Related stories:

— Men's basketball: Northwestern's Luke Hunger's journey spans from youth hockey rinks to March Madness

— Men's basketball: Battle-tested Northwestern looks to make history against No. 1 Connecticut in Round of 32

— Caught: Wildcats remain in March Madness after 77-65 win over Florida Atlantic in NCAA round of 16