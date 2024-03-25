Why there is a Christian Siriano exhibition at the Brooks Museum in Memphis

Christian Siriano, the American fashion designer known for his breathtaking dresses, suits and suit-dresses, has built a career dressing an array of celebrities, from Michelle Obama to Taylor Swift. Today, some of his most recognized works are on display at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art.

The exhibit, “People Are People,” opened Thursday to hundreds of Memphians dressed to kill. Among the dozens of pieces on display in the gallery are outfits that date back to notable moments, like the peacock blue dress former first lady Michelle Obama wore when she uttered the now-immortal phrase: “When they go low, we rise high.”

The exhibition marks a reinvigoration of Brooks' history of showcasing unique creators, something exhibition curator Patricia Daigle said hasn't been done since 2018. Bringing the exhibition to fruition at the Brooks was the product of more than a year of careful planning.

Amid the festivities, Siriano had a few minutes to chat with The Commercial Appeal about what his work means to him, as a mentor on Project Runway and as a visible LGBTQ designer in a time when political divisions produce legislation intended to restrict LGBTQ rights. .

The conversation below has been edited for length and clarity.

Commercial appeal: Was there a reason or reason to bring this exhibit to Memphis?

Syrian Christian: When they told me that this museum wanted to do something, I think initially we didn't even know if it would be a big exhibition. And then I was like, well, I'm happy for you to do as much as you want, of course! Because I think it would be really cool for people (in Memphis) to see it.

AC: Are there any pieces tonight that are particularly close to your heart or that have an impact?

Syrian: I mean, I think they all, in some way, mean different things, you know, for me and for people, it's cool to see Michelle Obama's dress when she said the one of the greatest speeches of his career. That's great. And then two first ladies, it's nice. It's great to see a dress for Taylor (Swift), one of the most famous women in the world. Yeah. Lizzo won her first Grammy in this bottom dress. And I think Leslie Jones's outfit is very important. That's when she kind of blew up the world saying no one wanted to dress her and so I dressed her for a big premiere, and it was really cool. Lily Gladstone's dress is over there. This is from the Critics' Choice Award, and she's like the first indigenous woman to be nominated for an Oscar. I think it's really cool that we can put this here. I begged them. I was like, “I really want this because I think it would be cool for a younger generation to see this.” So yeah, they all have their own thing, in their own way.

AC: You've come full circle from Project Runway contestant to mentor. What does this role mean to you, now that you have moved from mentee to mentor?

Syrian: I mean, the reason I took this job was because I wanted the younger generation to have a mentor who was really, really into the business. I think that's how you can really get the best advice. I mean, I studied under professors who worked for designers, so I think that was important to me. I wanted to show them how (the company) is doing. So if they have a red carpet challenge on the show and I help them, I say, “Well, I just dressed 10 people at the Oscars last week, I know something about that.” So I hope they listen, but they don't always.

The CA: It's a rapid change, but right now it's not a good time for queer youth, especially in the South. Tennessee has passed more laws targeting LGBTQ youth and adults than any other state. Do you have a message for young queer people who want to pursue a career in the creative arts?

Syrian: Yeah, I mean, that's part of why this (exhibit) is here and why we call it “People Are People.” We have a dress that (Jonathan van Ness) wore on the cover of a magazine, and we have Billy Porter's look. I hope people see that there are still champions in this world. But it's hard. I mean, what I like the most is that I grew up in a very narrow-minded town myself, and it was really difficult. We all have our struggles, but I think what matters most is that art or any creative field is the best outlet in the world one can have. Because no one can ever take it away. I hope the younger generation sees that there is hopefully a path somewhere. I grew up as a young gay boy, judged for so many things, for so long. And I feel like it never goes away. This is really not the case.

AC: I think I know what you mean, as a queer person myself. When does this story of discrimination resurface for you? Does this appear in your work?

Syrian: That's done. It can definitely be frustrating at times. But I use what I have, which is my voice and my fashion, which is dressing people who I think are culturally important, and putting my work on those people and not on those which I do not support. So, that's my only weapon, that's what I have. You know, I dress people who truly care about others. We're so separate in our world, and we're all like humans, you know? It's just a funny world we live in right now. I spoke to a group of fashion students this morning, and it seemed like they were hopeful, which was good. I think it's cool to see that the younger generation isn't giving up. They are actually harder. They are tougher than us. I don't know how old you are, but I'm like, I'm old. I'm tired. And that's not the case.

AC: Let's return to your work for this last question. Do you think you will ever design costumes?

Syrian: Oh, we do a lot of costumes!

The CA: Ah, I probably should have known that.

Syrian: We made so many costumes. There's a suit at the bottom that Zendaya wore. It's really cool all fuchsia. I feel like we make so many costumes. Actually, all the time and it's been really nice. In fact, when you walk through the exhibit, you'll see Michelle Obama's costume from her book tours. We dressed (Vice President) Kamala (Harris) for the State of the Union. We made him a beautiful costume. I've seen a lot of women wearing a lot of costumes lately, and it's cool, it's powerful.

Micaela Watts is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal. She can be contacted at [email protected].