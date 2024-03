For made-to-measure suits, I just discovered Fratelli Mocchia Coggiola. All my shirts come from Howard's Paris, and for true bespoke tailoring, I would recommend Florian Sirven of Berluti. In my opinion, he is the best tailor in the world because he is very demanding in his work and he perfectly represents the French tailoring style: very structured, a Parisian cutout on the lapel, and a perfect silhouette balance. Quentin Planchenault, shoe care specialist at Aubercy Instagram Content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from Since. Lancelin I have a few favorite pieces of menswear that I own and wear. The most recent purchase is believed to be a 1960s American 3rd Armored Division tank bomber with the original Spearhead patch. This one contains a lot of history and is therefore quite special, as it bears the marks of time, sun-faded fabrics and sturdy repairs. In general, I appreciate pieces with a narrative, a story that has survived decades of challenges and can still be worn today. Another model is the CP Company bomber jacket from 1992. This was designed by master Massimo Osti and reflects his creativity and ingenuity. Towards the end of the 90s, another Italian designer who we know very little, Lorenzo Piazzi. The story goes that while working for Stone Island as Osti's styling assistant, Piazzi was so innovative that he was given a line to fully express and explore. These were produced in small quantities, making them difficult to find nowadays. I was lucky enough to come across this incredible trench coat, unlined, made entirely of PVC. It features so many cool details. Lancelin, head of leather sportswear and outerwear design at Dior Instagram Content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from Since. Sasha Leboeuf I often dress in custom and second-hand clothing, but if I had chosen my favorite piece in my wardrobe, it would probably be the tuxedo. No other outfit will ever surpass it in making a man look handsome and stylish. I'm a little old school on the subject, as I like to wear my tuxedos with removable stiff, starched collars.

