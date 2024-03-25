Fashion
Philadelphia, here I am! : Brian Friel's classic returns with great fanfare
When it opened in Dublin in 1964Philadelphia, here I am! It was playwright Brian Friel's first big success, and for good reason. It ranks among the masterpieces alongside all of Chekhov's classics. And with shades of Death of a seller, Glass factory And Long days of travel into the nightit depicts the dreary and sometimes comically claustrophobic existence of families stuck in limbo. Philadelphia takes place in a single day, actually overnight and early the next morning. But in such a short time, Friel presents a world of pain, love, memory and hope. And fortunately, the Irish Rep production directed by CiarnOReilly captures the great play in all its tragi-comic glory.
To tell his story, Friel imagined a clever device. Its protagonist Gar, short for Gareth, is played by two actors. There is Gar Public (David McElwee), the character interacting with others on stage, and Gar Private (AJ Shively) representing Gar's innermost thoughts. The two men work brilliantly in tandem, going head-to-head with the kind of effortless abandon that makes you think they've been there their whole lives. In fact, the entire cast – all 12 of them – perform at a comfort level that feels like they've been rehearsing together for several months.
Set in 1962, the play is set in the fictional town of Ballybeg, described as a backwater, caught in the void of old-world routine and stoicism. Feelings – any emotion, good or bad – are suppressed to the point of no longer existing. And this is the dark climate that 25-year-old Gar and his inner self reluctantly inhabit. When we first see him, he is happily singing “Philadelphia, here I come” (replacing Philadelphia with California in the popular song) as he celebrates his last night in Ireland before a much-anticipated move to America.
But this opening scene betrays Gar's true feelings as he struggles to come to terms with saying goodbye to the only home he knows. Despite all the colorless dullness of his life, he is terribly conflicted about leaving. At the heart of his ambivalence is his father, an old cretin whom Gar secretly nicknames Screwballs – his mundane life is marked by relentless monotony.
Even though Gar is about to leave the country, his father continues to go about his predictable daily routine, seeming to show no interest or care that his son is about to leave the country. This is a source of deep frustration and sadness for Gar as he spends his final hours in Ballybeg, despairing one minute and fantasizing about life in America the next. The fantasies are staged to perfection with the two Guys animatedly imitating American icons – Elvis, cowboys, scenes from Hollywood films, etc. The two actors are sensational, revealing tremendous versatility in moving from one stereotype to another and it's hugely entertaining.
Comedy aside, this is largely a memory game as Gar reflects on the life he's about to leave behind. In a painful flashback, we see him lose the love of his life, Katie (Clare O'Malley), as she ends up marrying a richer man. Guy's old schoolmaster (Patrick Fitzgerald) visits him and describes America as a vast and turbulent place marked by impermanence and anonymity. Guy's friends also stop by in a scene making it clear that they too are caught in a sad cycle of sameness. A director's film in which the guys are seen simultaneously pouring beer into their glasses underlines this point. And the local priest comes over for his usual game night with Screwballs, barely recognizing his Guys on the last day.
It becomes more and more bittersweet as the fateful hour approaches. Gar constantly thinks about his young mother who died shortly after his birth. Only Madge, the housekeeper who practically raised him, seems sorry to see him go. She is all too aware that the old man has not coped with Gars' departure. With the driest sense of humor, Terry Donnelly is excellent in the role. She says it all with the subtlest gestures – a nudge, a roll of the eyes, a tilt of the head – revealing a deeply troubled heart.
Another highlight of the production is Deirdre Madigan's hysterically insane turn as Aunt Lizzy in a flashback scene visiting from Philadelphia with her husband. Childless, she desperately wants her only nephew to move in with them. It’s a tremendous performance, showing that for some at least, family is indeed forever.
OReilly does a bravura job of both directing and portraying the hardened Screwballs. The veteran artist clearly knows the piece all too well. Each scene, each character is designed with a precise touch and it adds a nuanced dimension in the most unexpected ways. The combined effect makes the production feel much larger than the cramped Irish Reps stage might at first suggest. Kudos also to production designer Charlie Corcoran and costume designer Orly Long for capturing the right tone in the location and time.
The play reaches its climax as Gar returns to a lingering memory from his childhood – the only time he felt a warm connection with his father. He finally finds the courage to ask his father if he remembers this happy moment. This brief encounter is as close to communicating with each other as ever. I won't say more, except that Gar ultimately gives up all hope of salvaging a relationship with the old man, bitterly remembering his former schoolmaster's words; “Impermanence – anonymity – that’s what I’m looking for; a vast, restless place that doesn't care about the past.
There is a rather surprising revelation at the end of the play, a fitting if heartbreaking conclusion delivered in an utterly wonderful production that tells us that the past matters. With it come memories that must be told and shared if there is any hope of a life well lived.
Philadelphia Here I Come opened March 24, 2024 at the Irish Repertory Theater and runs through May 5. Tickets and information: irishrep.org
