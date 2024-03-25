After Daughter Violates Her Dress Code, Mom Questions School Cheerleader Uniform

A mother has expressed her anger after learning her daughter had been kicked out of school for failing to follow the dress code despite not wearing anything provocative or inappropriate.

In a TikTok video, Shasty Léa shared that her daughter being kicked out of school because of the dress code wasn't the problem. The problem was that school administrators were enforcing an outdated ideology that young girls should cover their bodies so that boys around them would not be uncomfortable.

She argued that schools should not allow girls to wear tiny cheerleading uniforms after her daughter was sent home for dress code violations.

Leah explained that her daughter was kicked out of school less than two hours before the end of the day due to a dress code violation.

She said her daughter left the house that morning wearing a long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

Administrators claimed the teen's outfit was “distracting the boys,” and Leah pointed out that instead of teaching young girls to cover up, young boys should learn to stop sexualizing girls and to use it as an excuse to blame them for gender-based violence. . Unfortunately, school dress codes are a long-standing debate and a source of controversy for many people, including Leah.

There is a bias between what boys are allowed to wear and what girls are allowed to wear.

According to a Government Accountability Office report, approximately 90% of dress codes prohibit certain forms of clothing typically associated with girls and women, including short skirts, tank tops, crop tops, leggings, and other form-fitting clothing. This compares to 69% of dress code policies that target clothing traditionally worn by boys, including sagging jeans and muscle shirts.

Leah insisted that if schools cared so much about dress codes, then cheerleading and volleyball uniforms wouldn't exist. Young girls would be prohibited from parading in their short skirts and short shirts, or in the tight shorts usually worn at volleyball matches.

“We need to do better as a society. As long as my child's parts aren't hanging around or in danger of getting blurred, I don't know why what she wears matters,” Leah said. “Your boy’s sexual thoughts are more important than my daughter’s education?”

She admitted that as a mother of boys, she made it her mission to teach them to respect women.

“I have four boys, ages 29 to 15. They were taught the same thing: don’t sexualize women,” she said. Leah admitted that she would never tell her daughter to dress differently so she could adapt to how the men of the world would perceive her. That's their problem.

Leah remembers the time she was sexually assaulted and the first thing people asked her was what she was wearing, as if her choice of clothing was to blame for the man who forced himself on her. This type of mindset is why so many women are afraid to tell stories of sexual abuse or sexual assault because they will be portrayed as anything other than victims.

What was she wearing? Was she drinking too much? If she drank too much, she shouldn't have allowed a strange man to drive her. She shouldn't have drunk at all. Maybe if she wasn't wearing that short skirt, she wouldn't have found herself in this position. Time and again, women are forced to blame themselves for the actions of men.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, rape is the least reported crime; 63% of sexual assaults are not reported to the police. It's the fear of being ashamed, of being told that it's their fault. There is also the horrific reality that only about 0.7% of rapes and attempted rapes end in a felony conviction for the author. So, going through an entire trial to emerge with justice served is often a harsh reality for too many women.

Leah insisted that if anyone in society sees men looking at teenage girls in a sexualized manner, they should be punished. She pointed out that too many older women instead try to blame young girls when it is the men in their lives who should be punished.

She claimed that real men don't sexualize women or young girls, but grown boys do, and that gives older women no excuse to express their anger at young women, because they are conditioned to have afraid of growing old because of the way they age. the company treats women who are aging and have wrinkles.

“You women and all you dress codes…you're just mad because you don't have the body you had in high school. We're not high school kids. We don't need to have this body, but we don't need to be mad at these young girls because they're living their best lives.”

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work focuses on today's issues and experiences.