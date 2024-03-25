The U Scene: Celebrating a year of fashion and inclusivity at UC | Features

The U Scene, a University of Cincinnati (UC) student magazine dedicated to pushing fashion boundaries, recently celebrated its first anniversary.

The U Scene's mission is to inspire stylish living among UC students by highlighting diverse styles and connecting fashion to campus life and current events. At its core, the organization is driven by a passion for inclusion, led by its founders and leadership team.

Daniela Blanco Asapchi, a third-year communications and marketing double major with a minor in fashion studies, is the founder, president and co-editor-in-chief.

Blanco Asapchi's inspiration to start The U Scene came from his observation of the lack of a fashion magazine at UC. Despite the challenge posed by rigorous application processes at existing magazines, his goal was to create a platform accessible to all students interested in fashion, regardless of their background or experience.

I had no experience in fashion publishing. But I wanted to create a space where students could experiment and gain that expertise without necessarily having prior experience, Blanco Asapchi said.

With this idea of ​​an open and welcoming fashion forum for all students, regardless of their major, Blanco Asapchi began organizing the magazine in March 2022, but it officially became a registered organization in fall 2022.

When Blanco Asapchi started the magazine, she wanted to show that the fashion world is diverse and inclusive, which isn't always obvious. Although she and the other team members are not fashion experts, they all share a strong passion for the inclusion of everyone in the magazine.

Along with Blanco Asapchi, Zachary Blackmon, a second-year international studies student with a minor in marketing and fashion studies, serves as the organization's treasurer. Blackmon's dedication to inclusivity echoes Blanco Asapchi's vision, making him an integral part of The U Scene's journey to foster a diverse and welcoming creative space.

Daniela spoke of her passion for inclusivity and I knew it was a no-brainer to join us. I appreciate people who value inclusiveness. This is one of the biggest things we're still trying to come to grips with as a society, but it's something we need to embrace. It is necessary. It's a necessity, Blackmon said.

Since then, Blanco Asapchi and Blackmon have helped open the world of fashion on campus to students who simply have a passion to be a part of their creative process.

In its first issue last year, The U Scene curated a mix of articles and photo shoots, centered around the theme of passion. This theme echoed Blanco Asapchi's personal journey through the fashion scene, infusing each project with a sincere dedication to creativity and expression.

Our first edition focused on passion because it was very important to know that this magazine is my passion. The heart of the U Scene comes from the fact that it is my own passion project. So we try to integrate passion into each project in very different ways. Even if you don't see it in front of your eyes, it's still there, Blanco Asapchi said.

As the magazine is still somewhat new, the management team continues to find ways to fairly distribute physical copies of each issue. They have an online file of their first issue, but as they grow, they plan to explore different ways of producing their physical copies.

As the team has already completed their first passion-themed issue, they have made it their goal to involve as many students as possible in order to continue to remain a diverse and inclusive environment.

Before we incorporated poetry into our first edition, we put out a post on Instagram asking UC students to submit their work to us. So every piece of poetry that we have in our first edition was not written by the staff but only by the students, Blackmon said.

In the world of fashion, The U Scene focuses on breaking down traditional academic barriers. They understand that getting into fashion can sometimes be intimidating, but their sole mission is to foster a space filled with constant creativity.

The U Stage offers students an experience they might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience in the classroom. Some people think they can't participate in the fashion world because they haven't graduated from DAAP. “But we've been able to bring students from all kinds of disciplines with us, allowing them to be as creative as they want to be,” Blanco Asapchi said.

As the magazine has grown over the past year and settled into operations, the team's definition of success has evolved alongside content creation.

When more people on campus talk about the U scene casually, it will feel like a victory. “When people come up to us and say they've seen our TikToks or heard about our first edition, it makes me really excited about the direction this magazine is going,” Blackmon said.

As the semester draws to a close, the team behind the magazine has made serious progress with its second edition while gaining consistency at the publishing level.

The second edition is going to be really exciting for us and for the student body. “We have some really cool photoshoots and articles in this edition and overall I'm excited to see all of our creativity shared with the rest of campus,” Blanco Asapchi said.