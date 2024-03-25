Fashion
The best Target x Diane von Furstenberg style finds are still in stock
Target's most talked-about collection is officially here: Diane von Furstenberg's collaboration with Target is finally available to shop great fashion and home finds you won't want to miss.
Von Furstenberg, working with her granddaughter and home muse, Talita, created a 200-plus piece collection with Target including women's clothing, baby clothing, home goods and furniture. With most clothing under $50 and made-to-order furniture starting at $300, the collection is already a favorite among fashion lovers.
Our editors are thrilled to see that the wrap dress, a DVF staple, is also included in the collection, coinciding with its 50th anniversary. Originally created in 1974 and sold at the time for $80, the wrap dress is an iconic silhouette. Inspired by the wrap tops often seen on ballet dancers, von Furstenberg created the wrap style first with a top, then pants, ultimately creating the dress we know and love. “And then it got crazy. At 27, I was making 25,000 wrap dresses a week. von Furstenberg previously told WWD.
Shortly after its creation, the DVF wrap dress made appearances on screen: actress Cybill Shepherd wore it in “Taxi Driver,” and years later it was seen on stars in ” Sex and the City,” “Gilmore Girls,” and “Friends.” .” Notable names like Michelle Obama, Kate Middleton, Oprah, Paris Hilton, Madonna have also worn the dress, testament to the silhouette's versatile, timeless design and universally flattering cut.
The wrap dress has been done in designs ranging from stars to cube and python prints, among others, providing options for whatever suits your fancy. For the Target collection, the wrap dress is available in long sleeve and sleeveless versions. The wrap dress comes in a midi length, hitting just below the knee and in a variety of prints, from a blue geometric sea twig to a cherry red ginkgo. Collaboration has been huge on TikTok, with users sharing their harvests in a variety of videos on the app.
Besides the wrap dress, Target's Diane von Furstenberg collaboration is also full of chic finds we're eyeing for spring, including geometric-patterned trays, serving stands, and statement furniture done in the designer's archival prints.
The DVF x Target collection is available in stores, but sizes and styles are selling out quickly – we've rounded up the best items you can still shop now.
Diane von Furstenberg Blue Knit Sleeveless Seaside Collar Midi Wrap Dress
Target the premium store badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars
Price as of the date this article was published: $45.00
Diane von Furstenberg Arrow Geo Green Melamine Rectangular Serving Tray
Target the premium store badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars
Price as of the date this article was published: $20.00
Diane von Furstenberg Ginkgo Yellow Knit Tie-Neck Midi Dress
Target the premium store badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars
Price as of the date this article was published: $40.00
Diane von Furstenberg Women's Arrow Geo Green Long Sleeve Midi Wrap Dress
Target the premium store badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars
Price as of the date this article was published: $50.00
Diane von Furstenberg reversible reusable bag
Target the premium store badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars
Price as of the date this article was published: $10.00
Diane von Furstenberg Sleeveless Neutral Knit Midi Wrap Dress with Woven Vintage Collar
Target the premium store badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars
Price as of the date this article was published: $45.00
Diane von Furstenberg Ginkgo and Cherry Tomato Collar Sleeveless Knit Midi Wrap Dress
Target the premium store badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars
Price as of the date this article was published: $45.00
Diane von Furstenberg Black Midi Wrap Dress with Long Sleeves and Sea Spots
Target the premium store badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars
Price as of the date this article was published: $50.00
Diane von Furstenberg Task and Office Chair Upholstered in Geranium Leaf
Target the premium store badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars
Price as of the date this article was published: $250.00
Diane von Furstenberg Ginkgo Cherry Tomato V-Neck Maxi Dress
Target the premium store badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars
Price as of the date this article was published: $38.00
Diane von Furstenberg 90s Modern Pink Geometric Mini Dress
Target a premium store badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars
Price as of the date this article was published: $35.00
Diane von Furstenberg Neutral Poppy Knit Tie Neck Backless Midi Dress
Target the premium store badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars
Price as of the date this article was published: $40.00
Diane von Furstenberg Lazy Susan Serving Stand in Neutral Marble Stone
Target the premium store badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars
Price as of the date this article was published: $30.00
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
