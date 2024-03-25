Hugs and Congratulations to Joseph Abboud at the Medal of Honor Event

From the newly painted portrait that will hang among the impressionist and realist works in its permanent collection to the Boston Red Sox-themed dessert, the National Arts Club's black-tie dinner presenting Joseph Abboud with his Medal of Honor Friday evening was a major love celebration for the designer.

The first menswear designer to receive this award, Abboud joins an esteemed group of fashion luminaries, including Norma BelleOleg Cassini, Narciso Rodriguez and Anna Sui who have received the group medal over the years.

Helping Abboud celebrate were actor and author Chazz Palminteri, news anchor Ernie Anastos, a group of artisans from the company's factory in New Bedford, Massachusetts, and his daughters Lila and Ari with their husbands. (His wife Lynn had broken her tibia on vacation and was unable to attend.)

Joseph called me weeks ago and said, 'Chazz, I'm getting an award and I'd like you to be one of the speakers,'” Palminteri said. And I said: What is the reward? And he said: The Medal of Honor. And I said, I didn't know you were in Vietnam.

Becoming more serious, the Abbouds Road linked to the actor from his studies of English and French literature and his studies at the Sorbonne in Paris to the creation of his own brand after working for Louis, Boston in his hometown, then for Ralph Lauren. He worked for the father of men's design for five years but wanted to do something on his own because he had that talent and vision. His first collection was a huge success. [It was picked up by] Barneys, Saks Fifth Avenue and Bergdorf Goodman, which didn't even sell men's clothing at the time.

Palminteri attributes the success of the Joseph Abboud collection to the fact that he created a line that allowed men to look like men. I call it a classic.

Palminteri, a die-hard Yankees fan, also recounted how Abboud, a Red Sox nut, listened to games with his father on their porch while he was growing up. The elder Abboud was disabled and was never able to make the trip to watch a game in person. After making his collection, Abboud was invited to throw out the first pitch at Fenway Park in Boston and practiced for weeks to ensure he could throw it from the mound every 60 feet 6 inches to home plate . He did so and on the Jumbotron these words appeared: To my father Joseph from your son Joseph. We finally got to Fenway,” Palminteri said.

A portrait of the designer by artist and National Arts Club member Michael Shane Neal.

Anastos met Abboud in 1977 while he was anchoring the news in Providence, RI, and preparing a story on men's style and fashion called The Masculin Mystique. Anastos went to Louis, Boston, who recommended one of his employees, Abboud, to do the interview. I didn't realize this was Joseph's first television interview, Anastos said. It was delicious and looked great.

They have been friends ever since.

We all know about his great success, he said. But more importantly, Joseph is a great human being. He's a family guy. He loves his job. He has done charity work for breast cancer, which is very personal to him. It talks about spirituality and the great creator, God. This moved me. And he said: I'm trying to continue this work. He cares, he is sensitive, alert and wants to do something with his life that makes a difference. You know, having a purpose in your life gives value to everything. And that’s what Joseph is talking about.

In his acceptance speech, Abboud said receiving the medal was particularly special to him because it recognized his inner spirit much more than his work.

The Joseph Abboud Factory Group of New Bedford, Massachusetts.

And even though he didn't know everyone there, he said, it felt like a room of friends filled the intimate space. They included a table full of tailors and production employees from the New Bedford factory, who he describes as his family and the lifeblood of creating his collections.

He then shared how he and his wife were walking on a beach in Nantucket and the colors of the sparkling rocks on the beach were magical to him. He collected about 20 pounds of stones, took them home, waxed them to retain their beautiful color, and took them all the way to Scotland to an obscure spinner to replicate the hues of his knitting.

It was one of my most successful sweater collections, he said. And that's what creativity is about bringing a dream to life and saying, Why can't I do this? Why not create something beautiful? And this club illustrates this beauty. Thank you all for this extraordinary honor.

