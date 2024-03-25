



2 min reading In front of her 56th birthday, Donna DErrico wears her birthday suit for a cause close to her heart. From his significant role to Baywatch Through her appearances on countless magazine covers, Donna has captivated audiences around the world. Yet it is his passion for animal rights that truly defines his character. She reminds us all that true beauty lies in compassion. The statistics are shocking. Billions of animals are slaughtered every year to make clothing and accessories. From minks held in cramped cages on industrial fur farms to reptiles bred and killed for their exotic pelts, these animals are deprived of everything that is natural and important to them. The skin is torn off the cows to make leather, the birds are kept on the ground while handfuls of feathers are torn from their sensitive skinand small animals like minks are caged for life before being killed for their fur. The sheep are often beaten and mutilated by workers who steal their wool and skin to make sheepskin. Reptiles are stabbed with metal blades and skinned even as they continue to move. Behind every fur coat, leather shoe or snakeskin bag lies a story of almost unimaginable suffering and cruelty, all in the name of fashion. The reason I don't wear any animal products in my wardrobe, shoes, or anything like that is simply because I don't want animals to suffer. I could never want to cause such cruelty to animals. They can't live without their fur, skin or feathers, but we can. Donna DErrico But the exploitation doesn't stop with the animals themselves. The production of leather, wool and other animal-based materials consumes large quantities of natural resources, pollutes waterways, leads to deforestation and loss of biodiversity and releases enormous quantities of greenhouse gases. tight. It's a stark reminder that our fashion choices have far-reaching consequences beyond aesthetics. For those who think it might be difficult to transition to a vegan wardrobe, that's not the case. I mean, there are so many amazing products and designers offering cruelty-free fashion that's just as good, if not better, and is really cute. Donna DErrico Choose vegan. Choose kindness. And wear your own BEAUTIFUL skin. Donna's message is clear: nothing justifies the immense torture inflicted on animals in the name of fashion. With a plethora of cruelty-free options available, there is no excuse for supporting industries based on animal suffering. By choosing compassion over cruelty, consumers have the power to drive positive change in the fashion industry and create a more ethical world for all sentient beings. Commit to wearing your own skin

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.peta.org/blog/donna-derrico-rocks-birthday-suit-to-advocate-for-compassionate-fashion/

