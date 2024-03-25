Fashion
Victoria Beckham shows off her legs in a black mini dress as she joins her husband David soaking up the sun on their $5 million superyacht in Miami.
Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham were soaking up the sun on their luxurious $5 million superyacht Seven in Miami on Monday.
The fashion designer, 49, showed off her legs in a black mini dress as she enjoyed some quality time with former footballer David, 48.
She sunbathed on the upper deck alongside her husband while the yacht's staff attended to her every need.
Victoria completed her outfit with a black cap and silver earrings while her brunette tresses were worn in a straight, loose style.
Their son Cruz, 19, joined them on the vacation as he was seen relaxing on one of the lower decks.
For the day, David looked relaxed in a white T-shirt and navy swim shorts that showed off his many tattoos.
The Beckhams often travel to the United States during school holidays to enjoy the sun and be together as a family.
Their yacht is aptly named Seven, after the former England player's jersey number. It is also the middle name of his daughter Harper, 12 years old.
It comes after David admitted last week that he didn't realize how “strong” his wife Victoria was until they got married.
He married the singer-turned-fashion designer in 1999 after dating for two years.
Speaking on My life with James Corden's David revealed that he really liked her at the time, even though he didn't know who she really was until their relationship progressed.
He said: “I really liked it. I did it. I just loved it.
“I didn’t know what she was like as a person. In fact, I loved him like most people at that time, and I didn't know who I was marrying. [or] who I was going to be with for the rest of my life.
“I didn’t realize what a strong woman she was, and that’s what really drew me to her more than anything.”
David stretched his leg while relaxing on the lounge chair and chatting with his wife.
Victoria was making the most of the warm spring weather in Miami
Her toned legs were on display in the skimpy dress
They took in the stunning views as they began their Miami vacation.
David wore a white T-shirt as he relaxed aboard the luxury ship
Victoria protected her eyes from the sun with a simple black cap
They looked at the seventh cloud while enjoying some sunshine.
While David thinks Victoria — the mother of his children Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12 — is “beautiful” and “sexy,” his heart lies with her caring side.
He admitted: “I like strong women and I like the fact that she works hard. I love that she is a great mom.
“I love that she takes care of me sometimes, most of the time, and you know, we've created this life with four amazing children, who are the most important things in our lives, that's why I chose Victoria. …the way she runs the family.
The retired footballer will forever hold the Spice Girls song Say You'll Be There in his heart as the music video first attracted him to Victoria, now 49.
He said: “It's my favorite because it was the song that was on the telly when I was sitting in my room with Gary Neville and it came on the telly and that's when I turned to Gary and said, “I'm going to marry that one in a short black dress.”
This came after David spent weeks supporting his wife during Paris Fashion Week with a broken foot, as she showed the world how strong she truly could be.
Members of the crew were present to take care of them.
The sun deck is located at the stern of the yacht where they were seen relaxing
She was busy starting her summer tan
The family spends a lot of time in Miami
The yacht then launched into the water
They were busy enjoying a day at sea
They looked in good spirits as they headed towards the sea
David beamed as he sat next to his wife on the lounge chairs.
They had a selection of drinks next to them on the side table.
She looked like she was in vacation mode as she relaxed on the lounge chair.
They are often seen in Miami this time of year during the Easter holidays.
The name Seven was clearly visible on the side of the boat
The stunning superyacht has three levels
