Valentino Sitting Out Menswear, couture shows

After the Friday release of Pierpaolo Piccioli as creative director of the brand, the Roman house declared that it would not present its menswear and haute couture fashion shows in June. Both collections have generally and historically been exhibited in Paris, with the exception of COVID-19 years.

Paris Men's Fashion Week is scheduled for June 18-23 while the haute couture shows will take place from June 24-27. Usually, a week separates the men's and couture shows in summer, but the governing body of French fashion brought forward the dates of the fall 2024 couture edition to avoid a shock with the preparations for the Olympic The Games, which are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, and the Paralympic Games, from August 28 to September 8.

Piccioli is already out Valentinomaking his all-black fall 2024 collection presented during Paris Fashion Week his swan song for the brand.

Creativity will continue to lead the company as a key pillar, shaping new future ready-to-wear and haute couture collections for women and men, elevating the brand's DNA, its iconic codes and its unrivaled Italian heritage , Valentino said in a statement Monday. .

The fact that the men's and couture collections will not be designed by a team, developed and completed based on Piccioli's initial ideas, is telling, indicating the arrival of a designer who is free to begin work on the collection soon woman and who might want a clean slate.

Valentino said Piccioli's successor would be named soon, indicating some speed in the process.

On Friday, WWD was the first to report that Piccioli was leaving the Rome-based fashion house, based on reports from market sources, who also believe that former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele will succeed him and are in talks and negotiating a contract with Valentino.

Michele abruptly left Gucci in November 2022, and its non-compete would expire this month. Valentino needs a designer immediately to avoid missing too many seasons, so it is conceivable that Picciolis' successor's first collection will be aimed at women and bow for spring 2025. Michele's first collection for Gucci under the leadership of then-president and CEO Marco Bizzarri, was formed in 2015 in just a few days, following the sudden departure of his predecessor Frida Giannini a week earlier, but this time it would be more difficult for him to improvise a collection like he did in 2015, sources say.

At the time you could say he had nothing to lose, it was a gamble, but now that he is a famous designer, the first collection for Valentino must be perfect, a success, a source said .

Sources say that tailoring has always been Michele's dream and that menswear is less in his comfort zone, so it makes sense that he wouldn't want to start at Valentino with a menswear collection.

Piccioli was appointed sole creative director of Valentino in July 2016, following the departure of Maria Grazia Chiuri to join Dior.

Chiuri and Piccioli first worked together at Fendi for 10 years. In 1999, Valentino Garavani selected designers to strengthen his brand's accessories category, which they did, rejuvenating that division. They were promoted to creative directors of accessories at Valentino when Alessandra Facchinetti was given the same title for rtw following Garavani's retirement in 2007. In 2008, they succeeded Facchinetti as creative directors of the brand.

While very respectful of Garavani and Valentino's heritage, with a particular emphasis on the brand's couture, Piccioli took a more diverse and inclusive approach, bringing a younger spirit to the house with a fresh perspective , for example by choosing as ambassador of the Di.Vas brand an acronym which represents for the Formula 1 champion of different values ​​Lewis Hamilton or Suga, from the boy band BTS.

With his influential designs, he introduced bold volumes and colors, including the new Pantone PP Pink shade; developed more daytime looks and dabbled in streetwear.

Michele and Piccioli share a strong point of view and have been influential in the respective brands they run, each with their own aesthetic. Michele once again made Gucci a major influence in fashion and his fluid, inclusive and romantic spirit influenced many other designers and spoke to a younger, more diverse clientele.

After his exit from Gucci As of November 2022, as creative director, Michele's potential future in fashion has been the subject of endless speculation for virtually all of last year. His name was linked to Fendi (and sources confirm that discussions took place with the Roman house), Bulgari and Givenchy. What ties these brands together is that they are all under the LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton umbrella, and it was easily assumed that Michele would turn to Gucci Kerings parent competes for its next step with someone who even dares to associate it Diordespite the fact that Chiuri seems well placed at the head of this French brand.

In fact, given that Kering owns a 30 percent stake in Mayhoola, Valentino's parent company, some might wonder if Michele would want to work for the French group again, but sources say it's Rachid Mohamed Rachid, CEO of Mayhoola, and Jacopo Venturini, CEO of Valentino. , who want the designer to succeed Piccioli.

