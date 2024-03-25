Airy and refreshing fashion finds to wear in spring and summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While many of us welcome the return of warmer temperatures, others dread the impending heat. No one likes to be sweaty and beet red all the time. The stifling heat and humidity can cause serious discomfort and even stains on clothes!

A hot – or should we say cool – trend this spring is that Vogue calls clothing “air-conditioned”: ultra-breathable pieces that let air circulate. They can be linen or feature perforations or mesh details that help you feel the breeze. It might seem like a challenge to find trendy pieces like this outside of the sportswear world, but we're here to help. Shop our stylish picks on Amazon below!

Tops

1. Our absolute favorite! One of the cutest pieces you can add to your wardrobe right now, this Gotagse floral crochet tank top is the crop top of your dreams!

2. Wonderful mesh! If you want to show a little more skin, layer this top with short sleeves. MakeMeChic Knit Top over a t-shirt bra – or a longline sports bra!

3. Totally timeless! A white button-down shirt is always in style, but this one Happy Top is made of cotton and linen to keep you cool!

Dresses

4. Holiday atmosphere! Planning a trip to a beach destination? Make sure you bring this The Drop crochet dress in your suitcase!

5. 100% Linen! We think everyone should own at least one color of these sleeveless shorts. Amazyu dress. Light as air!

6. To the maximum! If you prefer something longer that can still keep you cool, this Apvirdy long linen dress is the way to go. It also has pockets!

Light layers

7. So pure! A diaper so light it's barely a diaper, that Return From Bali Cardigan will always have a major impact on your outfit!

8. Pretty lace! This draped longline Wesure vest has a pretty lace design to enhance your look without adding heat!

9. Nostalgia for the 90s! This Aiboria knitted bolero modernizes a more retro look and is therefore ready for some sun. Such beautiful color options!

10. Baby at the beach! Whether you're walking along the ocean or just trying to channel a California girl, this perforated style Zésica cardigan is a must!

Down

11. Gorgeous skirt! Feel the flow with this Chartou midi skirt. It is made of viscose and linen for A+ breathability!

12. Summer loungewear! We are so obsessed with this The Drop crochet pants right away. Wear it inside or out!

13. Last but not least! Want to ditch denim for a bit? Try These Flax Blends Amazon Essentials Shorts for a refreshing change of pace!