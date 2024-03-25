Bride refuses to buy her bridesmaid a new dress because she gained weight and asks if she's wrong

It seems like a lot can go wrong when planning a wedding. And the worst part is when a force majeure hits you, like a global pandemic. Everything has to be reprogrammed, and a lot can change in the two years it will take for the world to get back on its feet.

People's bodies change often, so it's no surprise that a bridesmaid no longer fits into her dress. And that's exactly what happened to u/Ill-Trick4313. Her bridesmaid requested a new dress because her old one had become too small. But drama ensued after the Redditor refused, so she came to r/AITA to ask people if she was being unreasonable.

Many people have reported gaining weight during the pandemic, just like this bridesmaid.

But when her friend, the bride, refused to buy her a new dress, she was accused of shame and being “a horrible friend”.

A bridesmaid dress that's too small isn't the end of the world

Most brides want their wedding day to be perfect. This includes the bridesmaids' attire. When a bridesmaid's body switch causes last-minute panic, the important thing is not to start issuing ultimatums but rather to come up with a plan to solve the problem together.

A bridesmaid's dress may need alterations for many different reasons. Sometimes people make the mistake of ordering the dress online without trying it on. It is not uncommon for several months to pass between the first purchase of the dress and the last try on, even without a pandemic.

In the OP's case, of course, it was that too much time had passed. Additionally, the break between the initial making of the dress and the wedding occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people reported gaining weight during this time: 42% of 2021 survey those surveyed said their weight had increased since the start of the pandemic.

If such a problem arises, The knot advises you to sit down with the bridesmaid and talk to her. “Tell her you want her next to you on your wedding day, then figure out what will make her most comfortable,” they write.

An experienced seamstress can alter a bridesmaid dress that is too small

If the size difference is not drastic, tailors can make alterations so that the original dress fits perfectly. THE Customized housekeepers The bridal boutique writes that sometimes salons may offer the same dress in a larger size.

However, if this is not an option, a seamstress might help. Either by adding extra fabric to the dress or by doing something more original. Tailors may add a back panel or corset if the dress does not close. Besides the back, seamstresses can also add extra fabric in another place where people won't notice it: under the arms.

If an alteration is out of the question, purchasing a different style of clothing is also an option. This didn’t seem like a problem for the OP in this case – she agreed with “Jane” to buy a new dress. The problem was that none of them were willing to pay for it.

People still disagree on the need to lose weight before a wedding

Share icon

A history of New York Post about a bride-to-be went viral in 2017. PR executive Ashley Barton had asked her bridesmaids to lose weight before the wedding. “I need everyone on board,” she said at the time. “I want my guests to invest in how they look, feel pretty, buy the dress of their dreams and feel confident in themselves. I want everyone to feel and look beautiful.

His request sparked a lot of online chat to find out if you can ask your friends and wedding guests to change their appearance. Many other brides shared their stories during this time of dieting, botox treatment regimens, and purchasing “clean eating” meal plans to prepare for the wedding. Gyms and personal trainers also said they were offering fitness plans for brides as demand increased.

Here we have a similar situation: the OP tells her bridesmaid to either lose weight and put her old dress back in, or buy a new one with her own money. While we may not have all the details of the story, it is still somewhat in the same realm as Barton's case. So that begs the question: Is it ever okay to ask a bridesmaid to lose weight?

The editor of Rock N' Roll Bride Kat Williams magazine says no. “I can't even understand why anyone would say that to another human being, let alone their best friend,” she wrote in 2015. “If you're happy and healthy, then never, Never, under any circumstances should you feel the need to lose weight to make someone else happy.

