Over the past few weeks, seven different Liberty teams have been eliminated from their playoffs in heartbreaking fashion, including men's and women's hoops, Division I, II and III men's hockey and Division I and II women's hockey.

For this week's column, I'll be doling out end-of-season grades for each of these seven units on the normal A to F scale, with A+ being the best possible outcome (for example, Flames football goes 13-0 and did a NY6). Bowl) and F being a failure and the first grade below D-.

Women's basketball: A

I'm not wrong very often, but this Lady Flames team proved me wrong and then some. Over the winter, it looked like it would be a tough year for the Lady Flames as they adjusted to Conference USA. They were missing some key players who left this summer, and they were in a tougher conference, so an off year wouldn't be out of the question or even that bad. Enter freshman Asia Boone and a senior push from Bella Smuda.

Those two, along with star guard Emma Hess, led the Flames to finish the season 18-16; but they went 11-5 in conference play, which put them in second place in the CUSA tournament, and fell to a storybook season from Middle Tennessee, which continued its run into the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Overall, the Flames made the most of Smudas and redshirt senior Jordan Baileys' twilight season and Boone's emergence as one of the conference's best players, and they earned their rest this offseason.

Men's basketball: D-

The men's basketball team is a different story. This team was in a similar situation to the women's team: new conference, departure of key players, etc. But she was not able to withstand this storm at all. Liberty Many of the pitfalls the Flames fell into this season could/should have been addressed with coaching changes, whether in recruiting, playing time, or on-court scheme. However, a season of rough waters does not warrant throwing the ship's captain overboard, and anyone calling for McKay to be placed in the hot seat or fired altogether should see a therapist. DM me for a recommendation if you need one; I know a good one.

MFr Hockey D1: C

Reaching the quarterfinals of the ACHA Men's D1 is no easy feat, especially when your program's watermark is just one win away from this round. But with the departure of players like Hunter Virostek, Jason Foltz, Matt Bartel and others, this might have been the best chance for this generation of Flames to win it all. Failing disappointingly once again after an exciting and successful season, he died even with a C.

MFr Hockey D2: A-

The men's D2 loss to Lindenwood that eliminated the team from the tournament was one of the most heartbreaking defeats I have witnessed. With the shaky pool play system, the ACHA placed the Flames, who entered the playoffs ranked third overall, in the same pool as Lindenwood, who was ranked No. 1 in the same rankings. By placing the first and third best teams in the same pool, the ACHA eliminated the opportunity for what could have been one of the most competitive matches ever seen in the ACHA Mens D2 championship match, which we had a glimpse into the Flames. 4-3 defeat in overtime against the Lions which excluded them from the competition.

They fought hard until the very end and got this grade on their report card.

MFr Hockey D3: C-

Unfortunately, the D3 boys team failed to make much progress at the AAU tournament in West Chester, Pennsylvania compared to previous seasons. For the third straight season, the Flames went 0-3 in the playoffs and, according to team members, they didn't play as a team, which is never the way you want to approach the national championships. The Flames have shown some nice flashes of something possible next season, but we'll have to wait and see.

Womens Hockey D1: B-

Head coach Chris Lowes is coming off his first-ever loss in the ACHA tournament with the Flames losing to Minot State in the semifinals. So, by this team's recent standards, this season was not a success. But it took two overtime games, 140 saves and a miraculous overtime miracle from the Beavers to eliminate the defending champions. Is this the end of the dynasty? Time will tell, but there are signs for those who choose to watch (Dune reference for my fellow Fremen).

Womens Hockey D2: A-

The Lady Flames fought their way into the ACHA tournament for the first time in years, found themselves in a very tough pool and won two of their three matches. It wasn't enough to advance them to the next round, but it's a very good sign for head coach Rena Leone and her team. The question is: can they continue these successes next season? I think so.

Palsgrove is the assistant. sports editor for the Liberty Champion.