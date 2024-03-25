14 Stylist-Approved Fashion Finds to Shop in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Whether it's receiving a new influx of booked dates or fluctuating weather that goes from mild to freezing in a matter of days, early spring can be a difficult time to find appropriate outfit that will keep you warm, cozy and chic. Hang in there; With the weather getting better soon, there's still time to replenish your wardrobe and you can get started with Amazon's big spring sale.





The deals extravaganza is underway, but you only have until 11:59 p.m. PT on Monday, March 25 to save money on style essentials, from statement flats to flowy dresses. Comb through thousands of offers can be a daunting task to say the least.





To help make updating your warm-weather wardrobe less stressful, we spoke with a few fashion experts to find out which Amazon fashion deals will be the hottest finds of the season. They've shared 14 style deals to add to your cart ASAP.







14 Stylist-Approved Fashion Deals in Amazon's Big Spring Sale







Lucky Brand Emmie flat ballerinas

As a celebrity and red carpet fashion expert, Melissa Rivers tell Very simple“Ballet flats are really having their moment right now, and I love it because they're not only trendy, but also comfortable.” This versatile shoe can be worn for almost “any occasion, whether you're heading to an event or going to work, they're easy to slip on and go.” She also suggests that “pairing them with any spring look adds a touch of elegance and femininity, specifically complementing dresses, skirts and jeans.”







MerryFun Linen Button-Down Shirt

“A pastel-colored linen shirt is a super easy way to upgrade your spring wardrobe,” notes Rivers, calling it a “refreshing alternative to the classic white tee.” Why pastel? Aside from the cheerful effect of soft, pale hues, Rivers points out that “pastel colors can easily elevate a look and get you excited for the new season.”







Gap high-rise wide-leg jeans

This season, we're ditching fitted denim and opting for relaxed silhouettes. “Light wash wide-leg jeans are classically cool without trying too hard, and they're just what you need to bring a casual vibe to your spring outfits,” says Rivers. “You can mix and match these jeans in many ways, such as throwing them over a structured button-down shirt or pairing them with your favorite cozy sweater for a casual yet polished vibe.”







Zessica ribbed sweater tank top

We're not done with sweaters yet. According to personal stylist Daisy Tinsley Barnett, a sweater tank is an essential layering this time of year. “As a stylist, I believe in creating a foundation of timeless classic pieces, and a sleeveless sweater is one of them,” she comments. For a refined look, wear it with high-waisted pants and layered necklaces or with jeans and a blazer.”







PrettyGarden Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

“Cool blues are the hue of this spring and perfectly complement the yellow and pink flowers that will be blooming,” CEO and co-founder of Sustainable Style Marketplace. Wear well, says Erin Houston. A beautiful dress in a stunning icy blue shade will do the trick, and she suggests pairing the pastel shade with “simple solids for a classic look or unexpected patterns and clashing colors” for a more playful ensemble.







Reoria sleeveless bodysuit

As a layering enthusiast, it's also all about the bodysuit for Houston. “You'll see a lot of mixing and matching of feminine and masculine silhouettes in the same outfit” by “opting for a fitted top,” she says. With countless ways to wear it, you can “pair it with high-waisted, loose-fitting pants, which feature a subtle and flattering pleated detail inspired by menswear, and pair it all with an open button-down shirt.”







Elstaroa buttoned denim skirt

Style blogger Amanda Vitale invites you to adopt a more daring trend with a buttoned denim skirt. “Denim is huge for 2024,” she explains. “A buttoned skirt lets you control the action of your legs and is an unexpected way to style your denim. Wear the skirt closed for colder days or more open for warm weather.”







Fixmatti Two-Piece Button-Down Shirt and Shorts Set

Vitale also insisted on getting a “very versatile” matching top and shorts set for the warm months. “You can mix and match the shirt and shorts with other outfits for endless possibilities,” she advises. “These sets are vacation-ready, comfortable, and perfect for transitional weather.”







Dream Pairs Open Toe Platform Heels

Fashion stylist LaTressa J. Miller wants you to “say hello to your new spring staple,” the open-toe platform heel. “These heels bring the right amount of edginess to any outfit, whether for a date night or adding a touch of glamor to your everyday look,” she notes. “With their versatile style and comfortable fit, they're sure to become your favorite shoe choice.”







Idealsanxun Quarter Sleeve Linen Blazer

“A structured linen blazer, especially in a neutral shade like beige or light gray, is an absolute spring wardrobe staple,” says the fashion expert. Helene Davies. “Its breathable material makes it ideal for the warmer but variable spring weather, providing a refined look without sacrificing comfort.” Better yet, Davies also mentions that a linen blazer “can easily take any outfit from day to night while “introducing an element of timeless elegance” to your outfits.







Tronjori high-waisted wide-leg pants

Davies also recommends “embracing the relaxed yet refined vibe of spring with wide-leg pants.” The oversized structure “elongates the silhouette and provides maximum comfort for all-day wear.” Plus, you can “pair them with a fitted bodysuit or tucked-in blouse for a modern and sophisticated look, perfect for both casual outings and evenings.”







The Drop Noa trench coat

Staying in the realm of pale, muted hues, Davies encouraged donning a pastel trench coat for an “elevated spring ensemble.” This will be especially useful during April's erratic showers. “It combines functionality with aesthetic appeal, particularly through its soft color palette, embodying the essence of spring with hues like powder blue or blush pink,” she says. “Layering it over different outfits easily adds a level of sophistication and warmth, making it perfect for the season's unpredictable weather.”







Shewin Ruffled Short Sleeve Blouse

“Voluminous sleeves are all the rage”, personal stylist Michelle Glass explain. Think of it as the upgraded version of a plain t-shirt. “They're feminine and fun, and if you add a pastel pop for spring, it's even better! This particular blouse also has a flattering V-neckline to draw the eye downward and visually slim and elongate your body.”







Guess Loven metallic sneakers

Glass also advises incorporating a metallic touch into your wardrobe for a touch of glamour. “Metallics are a wardrobe staple for spring, and a metallic sneaker is a fantastic addition to your wardrobe. Not only is a sneaker comfortable, but the metallic color automatically amps up the glam factor of even the outfit the simplest.”