New Brunswick prom dress donation program can't help as many teens after losing space – New Brunswick
A Riverview, New Brunswick woman who provides free dresses to teenagers in need is looking for a new location after losing one she could use for free for the past six years.
Lara Lavoie founded PromPretty in 2018, after seeing social media posts about similar initiatives in the United States.
Prom can be an expensive rite of passage that not every family can afford.
“Dresses are very expensive. It can be around $1,000,” Lavoie said Monday.
Lavoie previously operated PromPretty out of the Chocolate River Station in Riverview, where teens could make an appointment and choose a free dress in a boutique-like environment.
The building has been sold to new owners who must rent this space.
“I’m not making an appointment this year because I don’t have a location,” Lavoie said.
Veterans Help Moncton High School Grad Go to Prom in Style
In a typical year, Lavoie said between 100 and 150 students make an appointment to pick out a dress.
Latest news from Canada and around the world delivered to your email, as it happens.
This year, most of the dresses are being stored in a storage space at Riverview High.
“I just have storage space and then I take (the dresses) to the schools when they contact me,” she said.
She said so far, four schools have contacted her to bring gowns to future graduates in need.
Transporting them is not an easy task.
“I have to bring a variety of sizes and styles, so even if it’s a girl, I have to bring 20 dresses,” she said.
She has to take the dresses down two floors from storage.
She said that so far this year she has given dresses to about 30 students, a number she said would be much higher if she had a private space for students to be more comfortable .
I feel sad, I want to be able to help any student who can’t afford a prom dress,” she said.
Lavoie is looking for free space, or space that his modest budget of around $100 to $200 a month could accommodate.
She runs the program in her free time and would prefer to find a location close to home in Riverview.
This is proving difficult.
“We looked for spaces…we thought we had a good lead on one, but it didn’t work out,” she said.
Lavoie won't give up anytime soon.
She says her clients are always grateful for the experience.
“I think they're still really excited to have this experience and be able to try on lots of sizes and styles,” she said.
She hopes to find a place before the end of the school year.
