



The intersection of fashion and sculpture has long been a dynamic playground on the catwalk. In recent years, creative directors John Galliano, Olivier Rousteing, Casey Cadwallader And jean paul Gaultier turned to the French virtuoso Robert Mercier an expert in leather carving. And his collaborations have resulted in some of the most unforgettable looks worn by Zendaya, Beyoncé And Kim Kardashian. I am more precisely a leather craftsman, Mercier tell Vogue. I can make almost anything asked of me, with leather of course, from dresses and bags to objects and furniture. Robert Mercier, the genius of French leather sought after by all haute couture houses Born and raised in Issoudun, a small town in the French countryside, Mercier studied at the Jean d'Alembert high school where he learned to work leather. Although her background is limited to fashion, her interest in clothing stems from her love of cinema. It was a chance encounter with jean paul Gaultier for the fall/winter 2010 haute couture collection which marked a pivotal moment in his career, where he received his first fashion order. Fast forward to the fall/winter 2022 haute couture show, hosted by Olivier RousteingOr MercierThe creation was carried out by Kim Kardashian. Gautier asked me to create a female body cast in leather, and I was able to work directly with him, he gave me a lot of courage and inspiration to start my business, he shares. When I was young, I worked a lot with wood and it never left me, so I discovered that to make a sculpted bustier, you first had to sculpt the wood into the shape of a body to be able to work the leather on it . Kim Kardashian in the Merciers creation for the Jean Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2022 haute couture show. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images The art of carving leather, a challenge and an art of creativity Following this breakthrough, MercierThe s name has become synonymous with excellence in Parisian fashion houses. Rousteing research Merciers collaboration for a personalized dress for Zendayas appearance at the Venice Film Festival in 2021. Reflecting on this creation, Mercier reveals, The idea was to create a second skin with an antique draping effect that resembles wet sand dunes. ZendayaThe actress's team provided a plaster cast of her body, which served as the basis for sculpting the structure of the dress. Using this as a guide, I molded the leather dress. She wore it so well and she contacted me to thank me. Therefore, major fashion brands like Loewe And Schiaparelli calls upon the sculptural expertise of Mercier for their collections. Jonathan [Anderson, creative director of Loewe] wanted me to work on a piece with a frosted effect for their fall/winter 2022 show. After a week of research, I struggled to find a solution, but eventually discovered a windswept technique in a dress that he really loved, and I put a lot of my work into that show, it was amazing, he shares.

