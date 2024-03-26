



Instead of donning fashionable designs this spring, models of UNC Phi Delta Epsilon Anatomy Fashion Show will wear paint highlighting human body systems in support of the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. UNC Chapter of Phi Delta Epsilon, a National Premedical Fraternity, hosted it is first of all afashion show on the theme of natura last year, the First of all North Carolina Chapter to present the national event. This year the event will take place detained in the Great room of Student union April 17 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The fraternity hopes to publicize the work of Duke Childrens Hospital and Health Center in Durham This year. All product Funds raised from the event, from ticket sales to donations, will go directly to the hospital and its patients. Emi Bleau, partnership development and cause marketing associate for Duke Childrens Hospital, said in an emailed statement, that the money will help provide vital resources for medical research, life-saving treatments, specialized equipment and compassionate care tailored to children's health needs. Hanna Salus, the current president of Phi Delta Epsilon and a junior at UNC, said the money also serves to ensure that the patient receives the most comprehensive care, beyond just medical costs. We really take care of the whole patient by offering things like music and art therapy or people coming in to play guitar and do crafts with the kids, which will take their care to the next level and ensuring all their needs are met, not just physical. , She said. Within the first 20 minutes of donor portals opening on Feb. 21, Phi Delta Epsilon raised $1,000 and has already reached its initial goal of $5,000. The organization now aims to increase $10,000. Manasa Raghavan, vice president of programming for Phi Delta Epsilon and sophomore at UNC, saidthe fraternity also received donations local businesses and this student organizations will be involved in hosting the event. The event is also an effort to raise awareness awareness illnesses treated at Duke Children's Hospital. Raghavan said the event organizers aimed to have at at least one model for all systems of the body, including one which will represent the disease of the chapters Miraculous patient which she sponsors each year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailytarheel.com/article/2024/03/university-anatomy-fashion-show The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

