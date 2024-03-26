Nicki Minaj's 'Whole Boob' Fell Out of Her Dress During Concert





Nicki Minaj handled a major wardrobe malfunction like a pro. Minaj, 41, accidentally exposed her “full breasts” while performing at the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. on Friday, March 22, as part of her Pink Friday World Tour 2. While passing her mic to fans and having them sing the chorus of her 2014 hit “The Night Is Still Young,” Minaj's yellow dress came undone and exposed her chest, according to social media videos. “Oh, my God, my breast,” Minaj said with wide eyes as she grabbed the top of her dress. The rapper quickly adjusted her ensemble before taking the microphone again. “During this time, my boobs came out and no one told me,” Minaj told the crowd, chastising fans for not warning her. “Thanks, Barbz. My whole breast was out. Related: Nicki Minaj's Most Extravagant Fashion Moments of All Time

Nicki Minaj takes risks when it comes to music and fashion. Over the years, Minaj has been hailed as a trailblazer who broke barriers and challenged stereotypes in the rap industry, while delivering memorable looks on and off the red carpet. The hip-hop star has never shied away from making a bold style statement, expressing […] The rest of Minaj's outfit included combat boots and a letterman jacket adorned with a bedazzled hood. Her brown tresses were worn down and straightened. Other Minaj tour costumes include silver bodysuits, corsets, leopard print dresses and more. One of her most notable outfits on tour includes a bedazzled leotard. The piece was finished with shoulder pads, cutouts on her abs and chest and a cheeky back. Minaj paired the outfit with nude fishnet tights and silver knee-high boots. THANKS! You have successfully registered. Minaj's concert style isn't the only thing that has We fainting. Earlier this month, she announced the launch of her press-on manicure brand, Pink Friday Nails. The brand offers a number of fabulous designs including rhinestone adorned nails, chrome tips, simple pink manicures and much more. Press-ons are available in square, almond, coffin and stiletto shapes. Related: The Most Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunctions Ever

Oops ! Yes, celebrities really are just like us, that's why their clothes sometimes misbehave! From broken zippers to ripped crotches to shapewear reveals, click through to see Jennifer Garner, Nicki Minaj, Lindsay Lohan and more suffer some of the most embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions. “PINK FRIDAY NAILS HAS LANDED ✈️🎀💖,” the brand announced in a joint press release. Instagram post with Minaj. “Over 150 gorgeous press-on nail designs, lengths and shapes at your fingertips 💅.” Fans can purchase the collection at PinkFridayNails.com.

