Men's golf is ninth after second round at Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate





AWENDEW, South Carolina The Coastal Carolina University men's golf team shot a two-under 286 in Tuesday's second round of the Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate, played at Bulls Bay Golf Club in Awendaw, South Carolina. The Chants finished the round in ninth place with a score of five out of 581 (295-286). Trace McDonald led the Chants in the second round with a score of two-under 70. His round consisted of two birdies and 16 pars over the 18 holes to finish his two rounds tied for 15th with a one-under 143 (73-70). McDonald is tied for fourth in par 4s with a 3.94 average and is tied for the lead in pars after two rounds with 29. Jack Lee finished his round tied with a par 72 and is tied for 24th with his one-over 145 (73-72), while Seth Taylor is tied for 34th with two over 146 (75-71). He joined McDonald in putting up a below-par round in Tuesday's action. Lee is tied for 10th in par-5 scoring with a 4.60 average and is tied for second in the tournament with an eagle. Trey Crenshaw is tied for 45th in par 3 scoring with a 3.00 average. He is also tied for seventh with 27. Garrett Cooper is tied for 73rd with a score of 153 out of nine (76-77). Several teams had big runs in Monday's action and New Mexico was one of them. The Lobos took first place after shooting a 14-under 274 in the second round and sit atop the leaderboard with a 16-under 560. LSU started the day in first place and fell to second place despite a score of 10 under. 278 in the round. LSU now trails New Mexico by two shots at 14-under 562. Purdue made the biggest move of the day as the Boilermakers moved up six spots by shooting a best round of 16-under 272. Purdue is third after the round with a six-under 570. West Virginia is fourth with a one-under 575, while South Carolina and East Tennessee State are tied for fifth with an even par of 576. College of Charleston (+1.577) is seventh with Missouri (+3.579) just two shots ahead of the Chants. The rest of the field includes Kent State (+9,585), North Carolina State (+13,589), Furman (+14,590), Kentucky (+15,591), Marquette (+21,597), and Toledo (+23,599). The final round is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 8 a.m. ET. Live statistics are available at golfstat.com. A link can be found at www.goccusports.com. For complete coverage of CCU men's golf, follow the chants on social media @CoastalMGolf (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUCChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at goccusports.com.

