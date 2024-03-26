BWC celebrates 100 years in style with luncheon and fashion show





The Bellevue Womens Club held its annual luncheon and fashion show on Saturday, March 23 at the Beardmore Event Center in Bellevue. This year's event marked the club's 100th anniversary, with the theme Leading in Style.











This year, participation was high, with full tables and over 500 tickets sold. Many notable community members attended the event commemorating the BWC milestone, including Senator Carol Blood, former Nebraska First Lady Sally Ganem, Senator Rita Sanders and wife Joanna Hike from the mayor of Bellevue. After guests purchased raffle tickets and browsed the baskets to bid, attendees sat down for announcements from the event's emcee and WOWT Channel 6 presenter, Serese Cole. Cole began by reading a proclamation from Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen recognizing the club's significant contributions to the community. Pillen listed their philanthropic efforts, including the creation of Bellevue's first public library, financial support for the city's first rescue squad and the construction of Bellevue's first swimming pool. People also read… I, Jim Pillen, Governor of the State of Nebraska, do hereby proclaim March 23, 2024, as Bellevue Women's Club Day, Cole reads. Congratulations ladies. You now have your own day!











After a meal and various raffles of gift certificates and prizes donated by local businesses, the main fashion event began. This year's style show featured clothing from boutique Jean Marie in Plattsmouth, with members of the community strutting the runway. The Bellevue Womens Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and usually in fashion we see fashion repeat itself, said Sarah Jones, owner of the Jean Marie boutique, before starting the fashion show. So we're going to see some of the fashion that you've seen over the last 100 years that is back in style today. The exhibit's models were comprised of community members reflecting a range of ages and styles, each providing a summary of themselves and their connection to the region.











The first model, Monica Battreal, is a long-time resident of Bellevue, having moved to town at age 5 when her parents were stationed at Offutt Air Force Base. Battreal is a first-year member of the Bellevue Womans Club and works for Congressman Mike Flood as Nebraska's first congressional district representative in Sarpy and Cass counties. Deanna Wagner is both a Bellevue resident and a member of the Bellevue Womans Club. She works as director of the Bellevue Food Pantry and volunteers with Lift Up Sarpy, the Foster Care Review Office, Mosaic Housing Corporations and the Bellevue Community Foundation. Cierra Howard Cummins moved to Bellevue from Evergreen, Colorado, and is an active member of the Good Life Bulldog Rescue Society and fosters dogs until they find forever homes. She has modeled for Kansas City and Omaha fashion weeks.











Joanna Hike is not only the mayor's wife, but also a quick-witted middle school teacher for 28 years. She also moonlights as chairwoman of Bellevue's Christmas lights extravaganza, Light up Bellevue, transforming Washington Park into a wonderland.











Mary Hughy has lived in Bellevue since 1975, with her family. She worked in the music department at Bellevue West accompanying the choir, and since retirement she has been involved with the Bellevue Womans Club, PEO, Pi Beta Phi alumnae Club and is active in the First Presbyterian Church.











Lauren Maass is a senior at Mercy High School. She is class president and captain of the dance team. She plans to attend the University of Nebraska Kearney to major in health.











Joyce Luster is a longtime resident of Bellevue and moved to the city in 1980. Joyce retired after 25 years from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City/Omaha Branch. Since her retirement, she has volunteered at First Presbyterian Church and served in several officer positions within BWC.











Jenna Gabrial Gallagher is a writer and editor specializing in luxury lifestyle and travel content. Gabrial Gallagher's other claim to fame is that she is the daughter-in-law of Jan Gabrial of BWC and the granddaughter of the late Bette and Ed Swanson, founding members of Bellevue Little Theater. Trixie Gabrial is 14 years old and in eighth grade at Westside Middle School. His favorite activity is playing saxophone in a concert band and jazz band. She is an assistant taekwondo coach at Siso Martial Arts, where she is training to become a purple belt. She is active in theater, National Junior Honors Society, yearbook club, her school's Arts for Me program, and volunteering at the Munroe Meyer Institute. Shannon Howard is the wife of Offut AFB's 55th Wing Commander, Mark Howard. She serves as honorary president and advisor to the Offutt Officers Spouses Club (OOSC), Offutt Thrift Shop and Airmans Attic.











Martha Millhaem is a business professional who spent her career in human resources with assignments in the United States and the United Kingdom. She has lived in Omaha since 2007 and enjoys photography, cooking, literature and wine tasting.











Ava Crowley is a junior at Mercy High School and a member of the dance team. She aspires to attend college and become a medical imager.











The last model to walk the runway was Abbey Roedel, who describes herself as an avid juggler, balancing work, social life and an unhealthy obsession with reality TV. In essence, the Bellevue Womens Clubs luncheon, style show and centennial celebration not only honored its rich history, but also symbolized its continued commitment to serving and uplifting the Bellevue community. Proceeds from the Bellevue Womans Club's annual fundraiser raise money for non-profit organizations in the local community, benefiting the City of Bellevue. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

