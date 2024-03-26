Fashion
Men dress as women to offer unique Holi prayers
KURNOOL: A distinctive celebration marks the start of Holi at Santhekudlur village in Adoni Mandal. Here, men don women's clothing and offer prayers to the god of love Manmatha and his consort Rathi, echoing a tradition reminiscent of the Telugu film “Jambalakidi Pamba”.
While Holi across the country is often characterized by splashes of color, in Santhekudlur, reverence takes center stage as Rathi Manmatha is worshiped amidst unconventional outfits.
The festivities last for two days, starting with Kama Dahanam. It is believed that on Holi, men wear sarees and jackets to dispel misfortune. Therefore, the men of Santhekudlur swap their usual attire for Langa-Voni and sarees, paying homage to Rathi Manmatha. This unique tradition sees the participation of all sections of society, including educated individuals, who express their aspirations for prosperity in agriculture, employment and commerce through this symbolic act. The village firmly believes that if men do not adopt this tradition, the collective desires for well-being of the village will remain unfulfilled.
Amidst the festivities, the sight of men dressed in women's clothing singing hymns and offering prayers creates an atmosphere that is both surreal and enchanting. The climax comes with the elephant procession at dusk, marking the conclusion of the celebration.
Local resident P. Muniswamy highlights the enduring nature of this tradition, passed down from generation to generation. He recalls anecdotes from his grandfather's time, highlighting the deep-rooted importance of men dressing as women and paying homage to Rathi and Manmatha.
According to Muniswamy, offering prayers to Manmatha serves as a means to dispel negativity and pave the way for blessings for a joyful existence. Kama Dahanam, an integral part of the tradition, symbolizes the purification of thoughts, strengthening the community's commitment to positivity.
For the villagers of Santhekudlur, the custom of men donning women's clothing and offering prayers is not just a ritual; it is a testament to their respect for tradition and their unwavering belief in the power of collective devotion.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/in-other-news/holi-in-adoni-men-dress-as-women-to-offer-unique-holi-prayers-886464
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Golden Globes will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+ for 5 years
- Men dress as women to offer unique Holi prayers
- Amazon Big Spring Sale gives away a smart light bulb when you purchase an Echo speaker
- Donald Trump's New York criminal trial begins April 15
- Netanyahu cancels delegation to US after abstaining from UN ceasefire vote
- Daily HELOC Interest Rates March 25, 2024
- Bearcats complete first day of Pinetree Intercollegiate
- Microsoft selects Pavan Davuluri as Windows and Surface leader
- Anti-inflammatory drugs have no effect on dry age-related macular degeneration
- Election conflict: Anies-Muhaimin team prepares evidence on politicization of social assistance
- Netflix series '3 Body Problem' asks big sci-fi questions | Entertainment
- BWC celebrates 100 years in style with luncheon and fashion show