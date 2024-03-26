Men dress as women to offer unique Holi prayers

KURNOOL: A distinctive celebration marks the start of Holi at Santhekudlur village in Adoni Mandal. Here, men don women's clothing and offer prayers to the god of love Manmatha and his consort Rathi, echoing a tradition reminiscent of the Telugu film “Jambalakidi Pamba”.

While Holi across the country is often characterized by splashes of color, in Santhekudlur, reverence takes center stage as Rathi Manmatha is worshiped amidst unconventional outfits.

The festivities last for two days, starting with Kama Dahanam. It is believed that on Holi, men wear sarees and jackets to dispel misfortune. Therefore, the men of Santhekudlur swap their usual attire for Langa-Voni and sarees, paying homage to Rathi Manmatha. This unique tradition sees the participation of all sections of society, including educated individuals, who express their aspirations for prosperity in agriculture, employment and commerce through this symbolic act. The village firmly believes that if men do not adopt this tradition, the collective desires for well-being of the village will remain unfulfilled.

Amidst the festivities, the sight of men dressed in women's clothing singing hymns and offering prayers creates an atmosphere that is both surreal and enchanting. The climax comes with the elephant procession at dusk, marking the conclusion of the celebration.

Local resident P. Muniswamy highlights the enduring nature of this tradition, passed down from generation to generation. He recalls anecdotes from his grandfather's time, highlighting the deep-rooted importance of men dressing as women and paying homage to Rathi and Manmatha.

According to Muniswamy, offering prayers to Manmatha serves as a means to dispel negativity and pave the way for blessings for a joyful existence. Kama Dahanam, an integral part of the tradition, symbolizes the purification of thoughts, strengthening the community's commitment to positivity.

For the villagers of Santhekudlur, the custom of men donning women's clothing and offering prayers is not just a ritual; it is a testament to their respect for tradition and their unwavering belief in the power of collective devotion.