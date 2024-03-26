



Hawks end season in heartbreaking fashion

PITTSBURGH, PA. (March 25, 2024) Lauren Wasylson had all 11 of her points in the fourth quarter and overtime, while Amaya Hamilton scored the layup with 21 seconds left in overtime to put Duquesne past Monmouth 69-65 Monday night at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in the second round. from WNIT. The Dukes (21-12) advance to the WNIT Super 16, where they will face the winner of Purdue and Butler. Monmouth finished the year 22-10 after the loss. The Hawks, who earned their first playoff victory since 1983, were one win away from tying a program record, winning their most games since 2010-11. Ariana Vanderhoop scored a game-high 18 points and Jania Hall added 16 points off the bench, but it wasn't enough for the Hawks on Monday night. Vanderhoop added five rebounds and four assists, while Belle Kranbuhl led the effort on the glass with 10 rebounds and had two blocks. Four Dukes reached double figures in the competition, including three coming off the bench. Megan McConnell led the way with a double-double, recording team highs of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Additionally, Wasylson, Precious Johnson (15) and Jerni Kiaku (12) combined for 38 of Duquesne's 40 bench points. A back-and-forth affair throughout the evening featured 11 ties and 12 lead changes, with no team leading by more than eight points. The Hawks took a 59-51 lead with 1:03 left in regulation after a Vanderhoop jumper. On the ensuing possession, Wasylson made a trifecta with his only basket of the game, pulling the Dukes within five. She was fouled on a three-pointer eight seconds later, making the score 59-57 with 38 seconds remaining. After a Hall free throw, Duquesne advanced the ball with a 30-second timeout before Wasylson was fouled again shooting a three and sent the game to overtime by making all three. In overtime, the teams traded blows up to 65 before Hamilton scored after a timeout with 21 seconds left in the game. Monmouth had a chance to tie, but an offensive foul gave the ball back to the Dukes and Wasylson iced the game with a pair of free throws. Monmouth made 10 of 11 from the charity stripe in the first three quarters, but shot just 7 of 14 from the line in the fourth quarter and overtime. Conversely, the Dukes, who made 4 of 8 from the line through three quarters, converted 12 of 16 attempts in the final 15 minutes. Follow #CAAHoops on Facebook, Twitter And Instagram for up-to-date information and to learn more about CAA member institutions and their basketball programs.

