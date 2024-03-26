Groom Accidentally Loses His Bride's $2,000 Wedding Dress





Tom Mitton and Lindel Cain were collecting some of their belongings from a storage unit in Adelaide, Australia on March 24, 2024, and one of those items happened to be Cain's wedding dress. Careful not to crush the $2,000 Belgian-made dress, Mitton placed the dress on the roof of his car while he first loaded his trunk with the heaviest boxes. Although Mitton had the best intentions, he forgot to collect the wedding dress from the roof before leaving. Cain tells The daily mail that they had both just entered a shopping center called Burnside Village in Glenside, Australia, when Mitton realized what had happened. We quickly turned around and tried to retrace our steps, explains Cain. We parked the car and walked along the road with trucks going 90 kilometers per hour in front of us, trying to find the box somewhere on the side of the road. Despite their efforts, the bride and groom were unable to locate the missing item. Mitton says he's mad at himself for forgetting to take his fiancé's wedding dress, according to the outlet, because he knows how much the dress means to Cain. For a man who is not very emotional, there was a lot of emotion yesterday, a lot of tears on his part because he could see how upset I was, Cain recalled. Although the dilemma was painful for the bride-to-be, she was as understanding and forgiving as possible. Cain takes the situation with humor and does his best to take it lightly. It’ll make a great speech at the wedding, she jokes. Additionally, the bride-to-be shares that if she can't find the dress, the worst case scenario would be to buy another one, which won't be a problem considering their wedding isn't until 2025. The couple keep hope until the end. If anyone finds Cain's wedding dress, he plans to offer a $500 reward. A similar situation occurred in November 2023: while a cleanup crew was picking up trash along a highway in South Carolina, they found a box with a wedding dress and a veil inside. After discovering the special items, the group turned them over to the Department of Transportation office, which was tasked with locating the rightful owner. Unfortunately, no couple recognized the clothing and accessory and verified their ownership.

