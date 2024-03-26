Princess Peach Showtime: All the Dresses and How to Get Them





Princess Peach Showtime largely revolves around the main character finding and equipping a variety of exciting costumes to gain special powers, but she can also find various new clothing styles to equip for purely cosmetic purposes. While some can be purchased immediately in the lobby store, some will only be available there after defeating bosses – and others will require you to find ribbons throughout your adventure to unlock them. Here's where to find all the dresses Princess Peach Showtime. All Dress Locations in Princess Peach Showtime Checked dress – Earn 100 points or more in “Kung Fu Rehearsal”

– Earn 100 points or more in “Kung Fu Rehearsal” Cowgirl dress – Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “Cowgirl in the Wilderness”

– Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “Cowgirl in the Wilderness” Dashing Thief Dress – Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “The Perfect Infiltration”

– Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “The Perfect Infiltration” Detective dress – Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “The Case of the Missing Mural”

– Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “The Case of the Missing Mural” Disco Dress – Purchase from the lobby shop for 500 coins (you must have beaten Disco Wing)

– Purchase from the lobby shop for 500 coins (you must have beaten Disco Wing) Croc Dress – Purchase from the lobby shop for 500 coins (you must have beaten Light Fang)

– Purchase from the lobby shop for 500 coins (you must have beaten Light Fang) Figure skater dress – Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “A Snow Flower on Ice”

– Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “A Snow Flower on Ice” Geometric Dress – Earn 45 points or more in “Cowgirl Rehearsal”

– Earn 45 points or more in “Cowgirl Rehearsal” Gradient Dress – Purchase from the lobby store for 100 coins

– Purchase from the lobby store for 100 coins Grape Dress – Purchase from the lobby store for 500 coins (you must have completed the game)

– Purchase from the lobby store for 500 coins (you must have completed the game) Heart Dress – Earn 100 points or more in “Dashing Thief Rehearsal”

– Earn 100 points or more in “Dashing Thief Rehearsal” Horizontal striped dress – Purchase from the lobby store for 100 coins

– Purchase from the lobby store for 100 coins Kung Fu Dress – Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “A Kung Fu Tale”

– Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “A Kung Fu Tale” Mermaid Dress – Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “Melody of the Sea”

– Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “Melody of the Sea” Powerful dress – Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “Mighty Mission: Alien Invasion”

– Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “Mighty Mission: Alien Invasion” Ninja Dress – Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “Ninjutsu: The Art of Rapids”

– Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “Ninjutsu: The Art of Rapids” Pastry Dress – Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “Welcome to the Candy Festival”

– Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “Welcome to the Candy Festival” Polka dot dress – Purchase from the lobby store for 100 coins

– Purchase from the lobby store for 100 coins Purrjector Dress – Purchase from lobby shop (must have beaten Purrjector Cat)

– Purchase from lobby shop (must have beaten Purrjector Cat) Radiant Dress – Purchase from the lobby store for 500 coins (you must have completed the game)

– Purchase from the lobby store for 500 coins (you must have completed the game) Regular Dress – Unlocked automatically

– Unlocked automatically Scaly dress – Earn 60 points or more in “Mighty Rehearsal”

– Earn 60 points or more in “Mighty Rehearsal” Secret dress – Find each Theet (you must have beaten the game)

– Find each Theet (you must have beaten the game) Sparkling dress – Buy from the lobby shop for 500 coins (you must have collected 100 sparkling gems)

– Buy from the lobby shop for 500 coins (you must have collected 100 sparkling gems) Special cowgirl dress – Purchase from the lobby store for 300 coins (you must have beaten “The Dark Engine and the Doomed City”)

– Purchase from the lobby store for 300 coins (you must have beaten “The Dark Engine and the Doomed City”) Dashing Thief's Special Robe – Purchase from the lobby store for 300 coins (you must have defeated “The Dark Prison and the Dangerous Trap”)

– Purchase from the lobby store for 300 coins (you must have defeated “The Dark Prison and the Dangerous Trap”) Special detective dress – Purchase from the lobby store for 300 coins (you must have beaten “The Dark Museum & the Purple Mystery”)

– Purchase from the lobby store for 300 coins (you must have beaten “The Dark Museum & the Purple Mystery”) Special dress – Purchase from the lobby store for 1,000 coins (you must have collected all the sparkling gems)

– Purchase from the lobby store for 1,000 coins (you must have collected all the sparkling gems) Special figure skater dress – Purchase from the lobby store for 300 coins (you must have beaten “The Dark Ice & the Shadowy Stage”)

– Purchase from the lobby store for 300 coins (you must have beaten “The Dark Ice & the Shadowy Stage”) Special Kung Fu dress – Purchase from the lobby store for 300 coins (you must have beaten “The Dark School & the Twisted Fist”)

– Purchase from the lobby store for 300 coins (you must have beaten “The Dark School & the Twisted Fist”) Special Mermaid Dress – Purchase from the lobby store for 300 coins (you must have beaten “The Dark Depths and the Swirling Currents”)

– Purchase from the lobby store for 300 coins (you must have beaten “The Dark Depths and the Swirling Currents”) Special Powerful Dress – Purchase from the lobby store for 300 coins (you must have beaten “Dark Space & the Great Meteor”)

– Purchase from the lobby store for 300 coins (you must have beaten “Dark Space & the Great Meteor”) Special Ninja Dress – Purchase from the lobby store for 300 coins (you must have beaten “The Dark Ninja & the Legion Guards”)

– Purchase from the lobby store for 300 coins (you must have beaten “The Dark Ninja & the Legion Guards”) Special Pastry Chef Dress – Purchase from the lobby store for 300 coins (you must have beaten “The Dark Baker & the Bewitching Sweets”)

– Purchase from the lobby store for 300 coins (you must have beaten “The Dark Baker & the Bewitching Sweets”) Sword Fighter's Special Robe – Purchase from the lobby store for 300 coins (you must have beaten “The Dark Swordfighter & the Arena”)

– Purchase from the lobby store for 300 coins (you must have beaten “The Dark Swordfighter & the Arena”) Spotted dress – Purchase from the lobby store for 500 coins (you must have beaten Spotlion)

– Purchase from the lobby store for 500 coins (you must have beaten Spotlion) Starry dress – Earn 140 points or more in “Swordfighter Rehearsal”

– Earn 140 points or more in “Swordfighter Rehearsal” Sword Fighter Robe – Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “Le Château d’Épines”

– Find Ribboner and collect the ribbon in “Le Château d’Épines” Two-tone dress – Purchase from the lobby store for 100 coins

– Purchase from the lobby store for 100 coins Vertical striped dress – Purchase from the lobby store for 100 coins Editors' Recommendations





















