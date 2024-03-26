Urban Native Era to debut with fashion show in San Francisco

Details By Kaili Berg

March 25, 2024

Next month, the California Academy of Sciences' NightLife series, Intersections, will feature popular indigenous brand Urban Native Era in a cross-cultural fashion show.

At NightLife, part of the California Academy of Sciences' weekly 21-and-older events, guests can immerse themselves in the natural history museum after hours, enjoy cocktails and explore the links intercultural, personal identity and shared humanity fostered by dance and fashion. , and the music.

Never miss the biggest stories and latest news from Indian Country. Sign up to receive our reports straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Scheduled for this Thursday, April 4 in San Francisco, the fashion edition of NightLife Intersections will include a panel discussion and a live fashion show, showcasing the works of local artists.

Panelists include Alia Sharrief, founder of Hijabi Chronicles, dedicated to showcasing Muslim women in hip-hop; Cindy Phan, representing the Ao Dai festival, which honors Vietnamese culture and history through fashion; and Joey Montoya, the visionary behind Urban Native Era, showcasing Indigenous representation in the fashion world.

Montoya, a member of the Lipan Apache tribe, spoke with Indigenous news online on the inspiration behind Urban Native Era, how he incorporates Native culture into his designs, and how he sees fashion continuing to become an essential part of Native gatherings.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Your brand, Urban Native Era, aims to increase the visibility of indigenous people through fashion and design. Could you tell us more about the inspiration behind launching this initiative?

Towards the end of 2012, I was inspired by Indigenous-led movements in Canada called Idle No More. I started sharing images and photos of flash mob-style gatherings and round dances on a Facebook page called Urban Native Era. The fashion piece came in May 2013, when I started to find other ways to reach a wider audience. Since then, the brand has focused a lot on fashion and design because I think that plays a huge role in how we evolve in this world.

How do you incorporate elements of Indigenous culture and identity into your creations while making them accessible to a wider audience?

When I first started incorporating clothing, I designed large pieces of graphic art on indigenous issues that we covered extensively. The graphic art pieces reflected movements such as MMIW in 2014, Mauna Kea, Standing Rock and Oak Flat. I developed my artistic eye at university and after university I wanted to take a more minimal approach. From our You Are On Native Land statement piece to our Hummingbird logo, I focused on pieces that aren't too loud, that are subtle, but that make a statement.

I think it was these elements that made it appealing to a wider audience. In the last couple of years we have also been working on basics such as blank white t-shirts, socks, etc. These clothes don't necessarily scream what people consider Native, but are made by a Native-owned company. What we present at the fashion show will be something people have never seen from us before.

In what ways do you see fashion serving as a platform for cultural expression and empowerment, particularly for indigenous communities?

Fashion has always been an integral part of Indigenous culture. Today, fashion continues to become this means of expressing who we are, the communities from which we come and our connection to the land or places. I see fashion continuing to become an essential part of Indigenous gatherings and events. For example, the Black Hills Powwow and the Reservation Economic Summit (RES) both hosted fashion shows this year. I think it's a beautiful way to express yourself, to feel seen, and it will lead to more indigenous fashion designers and creatives in the future.

What do you hope audiences take away from the upcoming show and what are you most looking forward to?

This will be our first fashion show, I hope the audience really enjoys the whole experience, from the soundtrack we designed for the show to these completely new pieces. I want people to come away inspired and start that process of examining what fashion really means to them.

Click here for more information on NightLife Interactions: Mode.

More stories like this

“Breaking 100 Years of Silence” Exhibition Demonstrates the Resilience of the Mountain Ute Tribe

Here's what's happening in Indian Country March 22-28

Indigenous Fashion Collective Officially Launches

Native Bidask with Logan Tsinigine at the premiere of “Bad Indian: Hiding in Antelope Canyon”

About the Author Author: Kaili Berg E-mail: This email address is protected from spam. You must enable Javascript to view it. Staff reporter Kaili Berg (Aleut) is a member of the Alutiiq/Sugpiaq Nation and a shareholder in Koniag, Inc. She is a reporter for Native News Online and Tribal Business News. Berg, who is based in Wisconsin, previously reported for the Ho-Chunk Nation newspaper, Hocak Worak. She initially studied nursing, but changed her major after discovering her passion for communications at Western Technical College in Lacrosse, Wisconsin.



